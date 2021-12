It's the start of another game week for the Miami Dolphins, and it's the same old, same old when it comes to wide receivers Will Fuller V and DeVante Parker. Both players have been eligible to return to practice because it's been more than three weeks since they were placed on injured reserve, but head coach Brian Flores repeated the same answer he's used for a few weeks when asked about their status for the upcoming game against the New York Giants next Sunday.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO