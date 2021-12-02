Comptroller's Office Says Cuomo Investigations Could Cost Over $20 Million
New documents posted by the state comptroller's office show the investigations into ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo could cost taxpayers over...wgy.iheart.com
New documents posted by the state comptroller's office show the investigations into ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo could cost taxpayers over...wgy.iheart.com
If they’re spending THAT kind of taxpayer money, shouldn’t we have the right to say if WE want them to proceed w/impeachment?
are we able to impeach him after he resigned. I say give the money to the ladies,throw him in jail ,hmm Rickers,or Attaca
...WHY when most of the facts against him are already public knowledge!! Just another plot to funnel tax dollars into political pockets that otherwise don't deserve a dime!!☝
Comments / 8