Comptroller's Office Says Cuomo Investigations Could Cost Over $20 Million

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York attorney general’s office released more documents Monday in the probe into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of the investigation back on August 3, saying the former governor sexually harassed several women and fostered a hostile work environment. Cuomo resigned a week later amid mounting calls for his impeachment. Web Extra: Click here to read transcripts The attorney general’s office released the first round of transcripts earlier this month, and the state Assembly Judiciary Committee made the findings of its own investigation public last week. Monday’s release includes a copy of Cuomo’s video testimony, along with transcripts or videos of interviews with several of his key aides and advisors, who described their efforts to defend him against harassment allegations. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO