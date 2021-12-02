ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comptroller's Office Says Cuomo Investigations Could Cost Over $20 Million

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew documents posted by the state comptroller's office show the investigations into ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo could cost taxpayers over...

wgy.iheart.com

Comments / 8

Shawn Garrison
4d ago

If they’re spending THAT kind of taxpayer money, shouldn’t we have the right to say if WE want them to proceed w/impeachment?

Reply
6
Andrew Smolkovich
4d ago

are we able to impeach him after he resigned. I say give the money to the ladies,throw him in jail ,hmm Rickers,or Attaca

Reply
3
Donna Baron
4d ago

...WHY when most of the facts against him are already public knowledge!! Just another plot to funnel tax dollars into political pockets that otherwise don't deserve a dime!!☝

Reply
2
Related
Times Union

Listen: AG's evidence dump reveals new details in Cuomo investigation

The Eagle: A Times Union Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other popular podcast apps. New York Attorney General Letitia James' office released a trove of materials this week that added dramatic new detail to its investigation of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. From catty, expletive-laden text messages between staffers to testimony that revealed Chris Cuomo was deeply involved in helping his brother, the newly released material reveals how top aides and loyalists responded to an escalating series of allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against the former governor.
ALBANY, NY
CBS New York

AG’s Office Releases Another Round Of Transcripts In Cuomo Investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York attorney general’s office released more documents Monday in the probe into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of the investigation back on August 3, saying the former governor sexually harassed several women and fostered a hostile work environment. Cuomo resigned a week later amid mounting calls for his impeachment. Web Extra: Click here to read transcripts The attorney general’s office released the first round of transcripts earlier this month, and the state Assembly Judiciary Committee made the findings of its own investigation public last week. Monday’s release includes a copy of Cuomo’s video testimony, along with transcripts or videos of interviews with several of his key aides and advisors, who described their efforts to defend him against harassment allegations. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRGB

Comptroller: Cuomo receiving monthly pension of $4,219

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Former Governor Andrew Cuomo may have left office in disgrace, but he hasn't left behind his state pension. As we told you in a You Paid For It report back in August, Cuomo is due a state pension and now he's collecting it. The NYS Comptroller's Office confirms Cuomo is receiving a monthly pension of $4,219. That works out to just shy of $51,000 a year.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
wesb.com

Cuomo Investigative Report Released

The final report, saying that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was “someone who is not fit for office” according to the chair of the Assembly impeachment inquiry, has been made public. The report – put together by the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP – looked into allegations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Investigations apply more scrutiny to Cuomo's pandemic tenure

Former New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker spent a lot of time with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the COVID-19 pandemic. Zucker was often seen coming and going to Cuomo's office on the second floor of the state Capitol and appeared alongside him at nationally televized briefings on the crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

How ex-Gov. Cuomo is lining his pockets at the public’s expense — again

First New York taxpayers unwittingly paid to help him write his $5.1 million pandemic memoir — now they are paying for his luxe retirement. Disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo began collecting a lifetime $50,000 annual state pension — a week after a state Legislature panel found he used government resources to write the book that made him rich.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

N.J. governor’s race cost $90.7 million, ELEC says

Burnished by record spending by outside groups, the closer-than-expected New Jersey Governor’s race cost $90.7 million, according to an analysis by the Election Law Enforcement Commission. But the numbers are clearly inflated by numbers that are double counted as a result of transfers between groups, leaving it nearly impossible to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Comptroller S Office#The Executive Chamber
cityandstateny.com

FAQ: all the Cuomo investigations

The Assembly Judiciary Committee finally released its long-awaited report on former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the highly anticipated conclusion in one of the many ongoing probes that have plagued the ex-governor for the past year. But it doesn’t quite mark the end of a confusing web of investigations, criminal liability and potential civil lawsuits. Probes at the state level have come to a close, but with the amount of time between when they were first announced, when they came out and everything else that came in between, one would be forgiven for losing the plot once or twice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc17news.com

Kansas to get $27.6M from firm investigated over drug costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the state will receive nearly $27.6 million from a legal settlement with the company that manages prescription costs for its Medicaid program. Schmidt said the settlement with St. Louis-based Centene Corp. came after an investigation of nearly two years into whether the firm had overcharged Medicaid for prescriptions. States across the U.S. have been investigating companies known as pharmacy benefit managers, and Mississippi and Ohio in June settled lawsuits against Centene for a total of nearly $144 million. Kansas settled with Centene before filing a lawsuit. The company denied wrongdoing and called the settlement a “no-fault agreement.”
KANSAS STATE
New York Post

Ex-Gov. Cuomo, married aide DeRosa allegedly caught ‘making out’: trooper

Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his then-top aide, Melissa DeRosa, were allegedly spotted by a state police bodyguard “making out on the sidewalk like high schoolers,” The Post has learned. The alleged May-December romance was apparently revealed in the sworn testimony of a female state trooper who has accused Cuomo of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mediaite.com

Andrew Cuomo Reportedly Considering Bid for New York Attorney General

Disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is reportedly considering a bid to reclaim his old position as the state’s attorney general. “People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there,” a person familiar with the situation told The New York Post on Friday. “They’re floating it … and gauging people’s reactions.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy