Alexandria senior gymnast Ailynn Fettig was the final routine of the night during the Cardinals’ season-opening meet against Willmar on Thursday. Willmar had just wrapped up its final event on the beam before Fettig’s floor performance was about to begin. Athletes from both teams gathered around the mat to cheer her on in what turned out to be a first-place finish after Fettig turned in the best overall score of the night with a 9.4 on the floor.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO