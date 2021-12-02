ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

‘I’m an RD, and These Are the Best Nutrient-Rich Plant-Based Snacks on Store Shelves Right Now’

By Elsie Yang
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAgnO_0dC78yk900

Snacking can be the ultimate sanity saver. How else are we supposed to keep our energy levels up between marathon meetings, errands, exercise, and social engagements?

Of course, nutritionally-speaking, not all snacks are created equal; there are a few key things nutritionists say to keep in mind when it comes to picking the most satisfying, energizing, and nutrient-rich snacks. We chatted with Samantha Cassetty, MS, RDN, to learn more about what kinds of snacks are best for your brain and body, and get a few recommendations for the best healthy snacks that you might want to consider stocking up on next time you're in need of a nosh.

How to pick the best healthy snacks, according to a registered dietitian

1. Pick snacks with whole food ingredients.

As Cassetty—and every other nutrition expert or medical professional—will tell you, snacks with whole food ingredients rather than processed ingredients are the healthiest to keep on hand. "For example, if you crave a good baked good, pick one with whole wheat, chickpea, or almond flour instead of refined white flour," Cassetty says. These options will contain more protein and fiber than all-purpose and other forms of refined flour, which means they provide your body with more heart-healthy, satisfying nutrients.

Cassetty is a big fan of Quinn Whole Grain Sea Salt Pretzel Twists, which are made with whole-grain sorghum and brown rice flours, both of which are naturally gluten-free. Another hit? Seapoint Farms Dry Roasted Edamame, which has just two simple ingredients: soybeans and sea salt. We also love Festive Chickpeas, whose dried chickpeas contain zero preservatives, and are also non-GMO, soy-free, and are 100 percent vegan. Other great nut options come from Daily Crunch Snacks, a superfood infused sprouted nut snack that is non-GMO and women-owned. If popcorn is more your scene, try the delicious offerings from Pipcorn or Love Corn.

For breakfast, we recommend Yishi’s line of organic, Asian-inspired oatmeal. Flavors include Toasted Black Sesame, Taro Bubble Tea, Matcha Latte, Red Bean Berry, and Sweet Osmanthus, and all are gluten-free, plant-based, dairy-free, and organic with zero added sugar.

2. Find snacks with low amounts of added sugar.

Snacks that contain excessive amounts of added sugar (such as soda, pastries, and candy) are considered less nutrient-dense than those that contain zero sugar or naturally-occurring sugars, such as fruit. In product categories that offer an overwhelming number of options—think bars, cereal, and yogurt—Cassetty suggests that you check nutrition labels to find the ones that have fewer grams of added sugar higher amounts of protein and fiber.

Snack bars are the perfect example: Rather than reaching for options that are (basically) candy in disguise, try the That’s It. Fruit Bars, which contain nothing but real fruit. That makes this a sweet-tasting snack without any added sugar, which is an important attribute when gauging a snack’s healthfulness. Kind Bars, R.E.D.D. Bars, and RXBars are three other nutrient-rich options that taste delicious. If you’re looking for more fruit-forward snacks, check out Solely; their line of fruit jerky is totally free from added sugars.

3. Be sure your snacks offer some nutritional value.

“Snacking should be enjoyable, but it’s also a chance to supply your body with nourishing fuel,” Cassetty says. “Protein and fiber are, again, two important nutrients that help manage hunger, while healthy carbs provide you with even energy. And if you’re exclusively plant-based, you may also want to look for snacks fortified with nutrients that may be lacking on a plant-based diet, such as omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, iron, vitamin B-12, and protein.”

To that end, Cassetty says that ones of the best healthy snacks you can reach for is a simple handful of walnuts, which are high in the plant-based omega-3 fatty acid ALA. Walnuts also contain four grams of protein, two grams of fiber, and are a good source of magnesium, a mineral connected with healthy sleep. Another good option comes in the form of Jack & Annie’s jackfruit-based frozen nuggets. Jackfruit is a good source of fiber, protein, potassium, iron, and calcium, and has a deliciously meaty texture.

4. Opt for snacks without artificial ingredients, like sweeteners and preservatives.

The best healthy snacks, according to Cassetty, tend to be free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives. “These ingredients are a sign that your snack is heavily-processed, so it’s best to limit snacks with them.” A delicious snack made from whole food ingredients, Cassetty recommends, is Siete's Cashew Queso Dip in Mild Nacho. “Even if you aren’t exclusively plant-based, this queso will win you over,” Cassetty says, “It’s filled with wholesome ingredients, like cashews, carrots, tomatoes, and bell peppers, and it doesn’t contain anything artificial or any gums or thickeners.” Try dipping some cut veggies, tortilla chips, or try the plant-based crackers from Ancient Provisions or Forager Project's leafy green chips.

Have a sweet tooth? We still got you. Check out CADO Deep Dark Chocolate Avocado Frozen Dessert, which tastes decadent yet, according to Cassetty, has a "more reasonable amount of sugar for ice cream." The first ingredient is pureed avocado, which is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Alternatively, you could reach for low sugar yogurt, like those from Icelandic Provisions. Their lineup of creamy skyr has up to 15 or more grams of protein per serving and no artificial sweeteners or preservatives. Some of our plant-based favorites include Siggi’s Plant-Based Vanilla-Cinnamon Yogurt and Dahlicious’ almond-based varieties.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Experts Referenced

Tags: Food and Nutrition, Healthy Snack Ideas

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Turns Out the Fridge Isn’t the Only Place to Store Open Ketchup Bottles

If America had a national condiment, more than likely, it’d be ketchup. The sweet-and-tangy, tomato-y concoction holds a special place in the hearts (and kitchens) of a lot of folks—97 percent of American households have a bottle of it at home, according to NPR. As such, we figured we’re probably not alone in wondering where to store ketchup once it’s open so that it stays fresh for as long as possible.
AGRICULTURE
Well+Good

These 3-Ingredient, Protein-Packed Muffins Are Perfect for Easy Winter Breakfasts

There's a special place in my heart for recipes that require three ingredients or less. They prove without a shadow of a doubt that you don't have to shell out $100 or spend hours in front of the stove to get a healthy, delicious meal on the table. So recently, when a three-ingredient muffin recipe made the rounds on cooking social media, I whipped out my muffin tin immediately.
RECIPES
Well+Good

I Used the Ninja Foodi XL To Make Crispy Wings—These Are My Honest Thoughts

Once a chef has spent enough time in their kitchen, they might grow bored of their regular appliances. They can spice things up with counter-top tools like air fryers, pressure cookers, and sous vides. But, instead of cluttering your space with lots of small appliances, it might just be best to get one tool that does it all. Enter: the Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer.
RECIPES
Best Life

Storing This in Your Pantry Is Attracting Mice to Your Home, Experts Warn

What you keep in your kitchen cabinets to eat can say a lot about who you are as a person. But whether your cupboards are jammed packed with high-quality ingredients for cooking or simply with enough snacks to get you through your new work from home schedule, there are certain foods that potential pests enjoy just as much as you do. And according to experts, some items may be in your pantry right now that mice find irresistible. Read on to see what could be attracting mice to your home.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refined Sugar#Nutrition Labels#Omega 3 Fatty Acids#Food Drink#Ms#Rdn#Daily Crunch Snacks
99.5 WKDQ

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

I would confidently say bread is my favorite carb, maybe right after pasta. Whether I pick up a freshly baked wheat loaf from my local bakery or grab one that’s sliced from the store, I want to savor every part of it. But I know the optimal time to enjoy it before it goes bad is fleeting. Luckily, I found a simple hack to keep loaves of bread fresher longer by placing it in an empty cereal storage container.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Best Cereal for Weight Loss, Dietitian Says

It's natural to believe that simply avoiding the old-school, sugar-coated, candy-colored cereals popular in decades past is a smart way to steer toward something healthier. But when it comes to healthy cereal, it's easy to be deceived. In my 30 years as a dietitian, virtually all of my clients have...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Throw Your Yogurt Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you're someone who can tolerate dairy, yogurt can be a healthy and nutritious part of your daily diet. It's packed with calcium for stronger bones, probiotics for better digestive health, and protein for strength and satiation (via Healthline). Whether you prefer regular yogurt, Greek yogurt, or even a non-dairy alternative like coconut milk or almond milk yogurt, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it. You can eat it plain, sprinkle some fruit and granola on top to make it a parfait, or blend it into a delicious smoothie.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Foods to Eat If You Have Diabetes, Says Dietitian

Diabetes can make mealtimes feel overwhelming and confusing. Between choosing foods that don't spike your blood sugar and making sure you're keeping track of that carb count, it's no wonder breakfast can be a hard meal to cook for—especially given that so many popular breakfast foods are loaded with added sugars. So what's a diabetic to do?
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

Be Healthy with These Benefits of Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a tuberous root vegetable that has many health benefits. It is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, as well as potassium, manganese and dietary fiber. In addition to its nutritional value, sweet potato is a versatile food that can be eaten at any meal of the day. You can serve sweet potato hot or cold, in any form you like, such as mashed, fried or baked. Beyond their great taste, there are many health benefits of sweet potatoes.
NUTRITION
Washington Post

Spinach and cheese stuffed mushrooms make buzzworthy party fare

These two-bite stuffed mushrooms are so enticing and will be devoured so quickly when passed around at a gathering, they will shatter any notions that vegetables can’t be buzzworthy party fare. While healthfully produce-driven, they are in a different class entirely from a yawn-inducing cut vegetable platter. For these, shallot...
RECIPES
Healthline

Is Celery with Peanut Butter a Healthy Snack?

Celery with peanut butter is a nutrient-rich snack. Celery and peanut butter are two minimally processed, nutrient-rich foods. As a result, combining the two results in a snack that’s rich in fiber and protein. It’s also a good source of niacin, manganese, copper, magnesium, and heart-healthy fats (. ,. ).
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The Best Oatmeal Combinations for Faster Weight Loss, Says Nutritionist

For weight loss (and general health) it's hard to name a better breakfast than oatmeal. The whole grain goodness of oats loads you up with fiber and protein, keeping you full throughout the morning. And at a mere 150 calories per half-cup, oats won't start your day on a heavy note. In fact, a 2016 study from the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that oatmeal increased satiety and suppressed appetite better than ready-to-eat cereals.
DIETS
TrendHunter.com

Nutritious Bean-Based Snack Products

These new bean-based snacks are being launched in the UK by Tarwi Foods as a lineup of products for consumers to pick up when seeking out a nutritious yet flavorful way to fuel up. The products come in the form of the Marinated Lupin Beans that comes in three flavors including Sea Salt, Chilli and Basil, while the Lummus lupin-based hummus comes in four flavors including Original Flavor, Original Flavor With Herbs, Beetroot and Sun-Dried Tomatoes.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

10 Protein-Rich Plant-Based Entrées for Your Thanksgiving Feast

The holidays are coming, and that means a gigantic meal of delicious sides and a hefty protein portion for many. For vegans and those observing a plant-based diet, it’s the latter that can pose an issue—what to have instead of turkey?. Well, aside from the store-bought tofu turkey substitute, there...
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Factor Is by Far the Best Meal Delivery Service I've Tried—and It's on Super Sale Right Now

As a food-focused shopping writer, I've tested a number of meal delivery services, including HelloFresh, Sunbasket, and Daily Harvest. Although there has never been a company I didn't like, I can confidently say Factor (or Factor 75) is hands down the best prepared meal delivery service I've tried. Factor offers nutrition-focused, chef-prepared meals packed with healthy proteins, fats, and carbs that are ready to eat in just two minutes. And in honor of Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, you can save $100 on your first four boxes with code FACTORBF2021.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What Is Canned Fish And Is It As Nutritious As Fresh?

Canned fish, or "tinned fish" as it's sometimes called, is not a modern invention. You might think that StarKist or Bumble Bee tuna invented the concept, canned fish has actually been around since the 1800s. Per Science Direct, canned fish is fish that has been processed, sealed in a container that is devoid of air, and heated to kill any microorganisms. Britannica explains that canning was invented by a Frenchman named Nicolas Appert in 1809. Appert's invention was a response to the French government's need to keep food for its military from spoiling.
INDUSTRY
Well+Good

How To Properly Reheat Common Thanksgiving Dishes

With the onset of holiday season comes a seemingly never ending stream of feasts, family members, and perhaps most daunting of all, leftovers. At least when it comes to the latter, learning how to reheat Thanksgiving dishes for peak flavor will guarantee you’re well fed ahead of your Black Friday shopping and on through Cyber Monday.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy