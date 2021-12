The 34th Yuletide Tour of Historic Salem brought history alive Saturday as guests toured area homes, churches and other historical properties. This year’s Yuletide Tour featured 21 sites, including 16 in Salem City. Among those were the Samuel Clement House, built in 1790 on Market Street, and now owned by Ron and Diane Wohlrab, the Gideon Scull House, a Federal Colonial home built in 1740 with an addition built in 1820, St. John’s Episcopal Church, built in 1837, and the Alexander Grant House, which now houses the Salem County Historical Society.

SALEM COUNTY, NJ ・ 25 MINUTES AGO