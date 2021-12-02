ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOH: 37 New York hospitals at or below 10% capacity as of Friday, November 26

 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN )- Beginning Friday, December 3, New York hospitals will be operating under the Surge and Flex system, according to the New York State Department of Health (DOH).

The protocols were put in place when Governor Kathy Hochul signed an Executive Order last Friday declaring a disaster emergency.

First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says

The Surge and Flex system gives hospitals the ability to limit non-emergency procedures if they have 10% or less staffed bed capacity. The executive order also gives the state the ability to get critical supplies, like ventilators, in order to help hospitals take care of sick patients.

As of Friday, November 26, the DOH said 37 hospitals in the state had 10% or less capacity including four major hospitals in the Capital Region: Albany Medical Center, Glens Falls Hospital, Samaritan Hospital, and Saratoga Hospital. The DOH said it will continue to work with hospitals in advance of the December 3 deadline.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region

Hospitals with 10% or less capacity as of Friday, November 26

Hospital System County Region
1 Albany Medical Center Hospital Albany Medical Center Albany Capital Region
2 Glens Falls Hospital Independent Warren Capital Region
3 Samaritan Hospital St. Peters Health Partners Rensselaer Capital Region
4 Saratoga Hospital Albany Medical Center Saratoga Capital Region
5 Community Memorial Hospital Inc Crouse Health Madison Central New York
6 Crouse Hospital Crouse Health Onondaga Central New York
7 Guthrie Cortland Medical Center The Guthrie Clinic Cortland Central New York
8 Oneida Health Hospital Independent Madison Central New York
9 Oswego Hospital Independent Oswego Central New York
10 University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center Independent Onondaga Central New York
11 UPSTATE University Hospital at Community General Independent Onondaga Central New York
12 F.F. Thompson Hospital University of Rochester Medical Center Ontario Finger Lakes
13 Geneva General Hospital Finger Lakes Health Ontario Finger Lakes
14 Highland Hospital University of Rochester Medical Center Monroe Finger Lakes
15 Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester Medical Center Monroe Finger Lakes
16 The Unity Hospital of Rochester Rochester Regional Health System Monroe Finger Lakes
17 Wyoming County Community Hospital Independent Wyoming Finger Lakes
18 Long Island Community Hospital Independent Suffolk Long Island
19 North Shore University Hospital Northwell Health Nassau Long Island
20 Southside Hospital Northwell Health Suffolk Long Island
21 White Plains Hospital Center Montefiore Healthcare System Westchester Mid-Hudson
22 A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital Bassett Healthcare Network Otsego Mohawk Valley
23 Faxton-St Lukes Healthcare St Lukes Division Mohawk Valley Health System Oneida Mohawk Valley
24 St. Mary’s Healthcare Ascension Health Montgomery Mohawk Valley
25 Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Northwell Health Queens New York City
26 Queens Hospital Center NYC H+H Queens New York City
27 The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center University of Vermont Health Network Franklin North Country
28 The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital University of Vermont Health Network Clinton North Country
29 The University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital The University of Vermont Health Network Essex North Country
30 Delaware Valley Hospital Inc United Health Services Hospitals, Inc. Delaware Southern Tier
31 St. James Hospital University of Rochester Medical Center Steuben Southern Tier
32 United Health Services Hospitals Inc. – Wilson Medical Center United Health Services Hospitals, Inc. Broome Southern Tier
33 Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc. Independent Chautauqua Western New York
34 Erie County Medical Center Independent Erie Western New York
35 Mercy Hospital of Buffalo Catholic Health, Buffalo Erie Western New York
36 Sisters of Charity Hospital Catholic Health, Buffalo Erie Western New York
37 UPMC Chautauqua at WCA UPMC Chautauqua Western New York
Source: DOH
Tracking COVID cases by county

“We’ve taken extraordinary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and combat this pandemic. However, we continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it’s coming,” Governor Hochul said last Friday.

Early last week Glens Falls Hospital released a statement begging people to get vaccinated and/or get a booster shot to prevent further hospitalizations and overwhelming health care systems. The hospital said at the time they had more than 50 people who were admitted with COVID.

NEWS10 investigates: Reporting of breakthrough cases

“Let me be blunt,” said Dr. Howard Fritz, Chief Medical Officer at Glens Falls Hospital, in the release. “If you are not vaccinated, get the vaccine immediately. If you are eligible for the booster, get it. Your life, your loved one’s lives, and those of your friends and neighbors depend on it.”

Monday, the Governor said the National Guard would be tapped to aid health care facilities struggling with staffing issues. Then on Tuesday, she announced 60 National Guard Medical teams would be sent to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to help those identified as being in need.

Tuesday she also announced the opening of 18 #VaxtoSchool COVI D vaccination sites . The #VaxtoSchool program was designed to get school-aged kids vaccinated in advance of winter.

IN THIS ARTICLE
