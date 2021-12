See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are five new bestsellers, 63 new movies, 53 new music CDs, 285 new children's books, and 128 other new books. The new bestsellers this week include "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive," "Gilded," and "You've Reached Sam: A Novel." The new movies this week include "God's Not Dead: We the People," "Dune," and "Cobra Kai: Season 3."

SALINA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO