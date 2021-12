An inside look at Sunday’s Giants-Dolphins Week 13 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami:. Giants RB Saquon Barkley vs. Dolphins LB Jerome Baker. This is not a one-on-one duel, but these two players will be seeing and feeling a great deal of each other. Baker leads the Miami defense with 63 tackles and is showing why he received a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension. Barkley is getting healthier, but he is not finding his rhythm. Perhaps a game on nice, lush grass will help him get going. The Dolphins are 10th in the NFL in run defense, allowing 104.9 yards per game. Barkley last week had nine runs for one or fewer yards versus the Eagles. That is unacceptable for a running back and an offensive line.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO