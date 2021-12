United States: Powell Hints at Earlier Taper, but Payroll Miss & Omicron Variant Loom Large. This week was bustling with economic news as tensions mounted surrounding the breakout of the Omicron variant. The changes in tone in Powell's comments during his testimony before Congress have economists and markets on high alert for the December 15 FOMC meeting. Meanwhile, payrolls rose less than half of the consensus estimates, although participation rose and the unemployment rate fell to 4.2%. ISM surveys pointed to strength in manufacturing and services production, while consumer confidence dipped slightly and construction spending moderated.

