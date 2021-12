The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Cunmit Inc. against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company on Nov. 19: 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Administrative Order No. 2009-12-02 First Party Insurance Claims Effective Immediately Any Glass Or Personal Injury Protection Cases, Other Civil (other Claim For First Party Insurance Benefits) Will Ne'.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO