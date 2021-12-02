Applications being accepted for Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy 2022

The Jacksonville Police Department is accepting applications for the 2022 Citizens Police Academy.

Instruction will be given over an eight week period and will be conducted 6-9 p.m. Mondays.

The purpose of the Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy is to provide sufficient information to citizens who attend so they may make informed judgments about the police department and police activity.

“It is hoped that the instruction will dispel suspicions and misconceptions and increase police and community rapport through this educative process,” according to a statement on the department’s webpage. “The department, in turn, becomes more aware of the needs and concerns of the community from the participants’ interaction and input.”

The Academy covers a variety of topics such as communications, crime prevention, crime scenes, domestic violence, DWI procedures, investigations, officer safety issues and others.

Emphasis is placed on the patrol division since it is that segment of the department with which the public most often comes into contact, according to the webpage.

To participate, one must be at least 18 years of age and live or work in Jacksonville.

The first class is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 24 and will run through March 14. One voluntary Saturday will also be included.

An application can be found online at jacksonvilletx.org/235/Citizens-Police-Academy. Applications can also be submitted online or printed and carried to the police department, located at 210 W. Larissa Street.

Applications are due by Friday, Dec. 17.