Two lawmakers debate President Biden's Covid vaccine mandate

Benjamin Ginsberg, a veteran Republican election lawyer, just issued a stark warning to lawmakers in his own party: If you don’t act now to protect our system, the losing candidate in the 2024 presidential election might seek to overturn the will of the people — and succeed. Opinions to start...
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., will resign from Congress to become chief executive of former President Donald Trump's fledgling social media company next month. Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, will start as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group in January. Nunes, who boasts of being a...
A group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol and a group of fellow so-called Never Trump Republicans raised more than $35 million during the 2020 campaign. The nonprofit organization, Defending Democracy Together, spent millions on projects attacking then-President Trump during the same period. Its biggest single contribution, $6 million,...
The Senate is set to vote this week on a resolution to nullify President Biden's vaccine mandate for private companies, as Republicans and at least one Democrat push back on the administration's rule requiring vaccines or inconvenient testing rules for workers at large businesses. All 50 Senate Republicans, led by...
"I support the vaccine. I want people to get the vaccine. I was getting my parents in line to get their their booster shot and encourage people to do it," Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), a leading opponent of the mandates, said last week. The Senate: After passing Democrats' stopgap government...
Americans were outraged when President Joe Biden called for the hasty retreat of American Military forces out of Afghanistan last August, a move that left 13 American servicemen and women dead, and billions of dollars in military equipment behind. Military leaders and former military members of the U.S. Congress, including...
The Supreme Court ordered the Biden administration to reinstate President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, which forced migrants to wait across the border while seeking asylum in the United States, on Aug. 24. After four months of purposeful delay, the administration says it will restart this desperately needed program this week. It’s a start, but not nearly enough.
President Biden on Monday pointedly declined to say if he believes his sprawling social spending package can pass Congress by Christmas — amid doubts that the Democrats’ hoped-for big-spend present can pass by then, or ever. The House passed the sprawling bill last month — with a $2.2 trillion price...
Rep. Ruben Gallego, chairman of the Bold PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, took to Twitter on Monday to blast “white rich progressives” for using the term “Latinx” to court Hispanic voters after a poll showed the use of the term might be doing Democrats more harm than good.
President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is in free fall – and it’s not just Republicans saying so. A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll found 59% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval rating sits at an embarrassing 28%. A stunning 46% of those surveyed believe Biden is doing a worse job as president than expected, including 16% who supported him at the ballot box last year.
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats pushing President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill began negotiations with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on what can be considered under budget reconciliation. In an effort to escape a Republican filibuster over the massive social spending and climate bill, Democrats must convince MacDonoough that...
Comments / 0