Presidential Election

Two lawmakers debate President Biden's Covid vaccine mandate

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Congressman...

www.cnbc.com

Joe Biden
CNBC

Anti-Trump group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol raised, spent millions during 2020 campaign

A group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol and a group of fellow so-called Never Trump Republicans raised more than $35 million during the 2020 campaign. The nonprofit organization, Defending Democracy Together, spent millions on projects attacking then-President Trump during the same period. Its biggest single contribution, $6 million,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Biden’s resistance to Remain in Mexico shows his contempt for the law, American people

The Supreme Court ordered the Biden administration to reinstate President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, which forced migrants to wait across the border while seeking asylum in the United States, on Aug. 24. After four months of purposeful delay, the administration says it will restart this desperately needed program this week. It’s a start, but not nearly enough.
MEXICO, NY
Presidential Election
Health
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Public Health
Coronavirus
New York Post

Biden hints Christmas deadline for $2T social spending bill in doubt

President Biden on Monday pointedly declined to say if he believes his sprawling social spending package can pass Congress by Christmas — amid doubts that the Democrats’ hoped-for big-spend present can pass by then, or ever. The House passed the sprawling bill last month — with a $2.2 trillion price...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Biden polling plummets and 2022 midterm red wave gathers strength

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is in free fall – and it’s not just Republicans saying so. A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll found 59% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval rating sits at an embarrassing 28%. A stunning 46% of those surveyed believe Biden is doing a worse job as president than expected, including 16% who supported him at the ballot box last year.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats pushing President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill began negotiations with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on what can be considered under budget reconciliation. In an effort to escape a Republican filibuster over the massive social spending and climate bill, Democrats must convince MacDonoough that...
CONGRESS & COURTS

