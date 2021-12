For many years, I went to Victory Gardens Theater for their annual holiday show, “The Snow Queen”. This is an enchanting story of faith, coming of age, sacrifice, friendship and most of all love. There are many versions of the story as many writers have adapted the epic work of Hans Christian Anderson. The House Theatre is now unveiling their adaptation in their home at The Chopin Theatre. The adaptation is by Lanise Antoine Shelley and some of the alterations to the original may catch you off guard.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO