Members of Irish group We Banjo 3 will stop by Sunset Road this Friday afternoon to go track by track through their first ever holiday album, A Winter Wonderful, out that very day. The Galway Ireland band has toured the USA several times a year in recent years, building a passionate and loyal following, though because of the pandemic, their current tour is their first in almost two years. Their most recent full length album releases both reached the #1 position on Billboard’s Bluegrass chart. Sunset Road airs Friday afternoons from 4-6 est at 91.1 FM, and streaming at wtju.net.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO