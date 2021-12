DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Leesburg man has been charged with murder after police say he beat a colleague to death with a metal baseball bat while the victim was working. According to Daytona Beach Police, 26-year-old Steve Tilbury and the victim, identified as 50-year-old Charles Cummings, got into a fight on November 23 at Ritchey Cadillac where they both worked.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO