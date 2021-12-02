Paramount Plus Embraces Rob Schneider’s VIS-Produced ‘Love Is Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount Plus Embraces Rob Schneider's VIS-Produced 'Love Is Love'

By Ed Meza
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo3iw_0dC745IH00

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has boarded Rob Schneider ’s “Love is Love,” a new Paramount Plus Original film which marks the multihyphenate’s Spanish-language directorial debut .

Schneider also stars in the movie, which VIS is producing in association with transatlantic film and TV production companies El Estudio and Infinity Hill . “Love is Love” will shoot in Mexico and is set to premiere on the streaming platform in 2022.

Set in the 1990s, the romantic comedy tells the story of Enrique, a Mexican telenovela star who is about to sign a contract with a major TV network when the president of the company, Julian (Schneider), reveals pictures of Enrique and his partner Marcelo. For the sake of good public relations, Julian encourages Enrique to have a fake relationship with Sofia.

“We are excited to begin work on this new film with such a talented actor and director as Rob Schneider,” said Guillermo Borensztein, VP of films at VIS Americas. “We have been looking forward to working with Rob and our partners at Infinity Hill and El Estudio on this project for a while now and are excited to embark on this enriching creative journey.”

Schneider likewise welcomed the opportunity to work with ViacomCBS and Paramount Plus on what he described as “this ridiculously funny and heart-warming film about love and acceptance in the telenovela world in the 1990s. Mexico is my second home and a chance to make a comedy that celebrates its extraordinary culture is a true blessing! ¡Muchas gracias!”

“Love is Love” marks the former Saturday Night Live star’s latest comedic work. In addition to roles in comedy hits like “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Animal,” “The Hot Chick,” “The Benchwarmers,” and “Grown Ups,” Schneider directed two seasons of the TV series “Real Rob” and the movies “Big Stan” and “Daddy Daughter Trip.”

Axel Kuschevatzky, the former Telefonica Studios and Viacom exec who launched Infinity Hill in 2019 , said his company collaborated closely with El Estudio on the project “to bridge local-language productions with Hollywood talent.”

El Estudio CEO Diego Suarez Chialvo added: “Both companies were born almost at the same time, with a very similar background of independent producers and studio executives, and were meant to work together with a great partner such as VIS.”

Infinity Hill is based in the U.K., Los Angeles and Buenos Aires, while El Estudio has offices in Madrid, Mexico, Los Angeles and Buenos Aires.

