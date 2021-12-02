ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Woman frustrated by emails offering parts to her recalled CPAP machine

By Kristin Byrne
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5eGo_0dC73pcZ00

Lisa Gross of Milwaukee contacted the I-Team about her recalled Philips Dreamstation CPAP machine.

Click here to see the I-Team's previous coverage on the global recall.

Gross, who has suffered from asthma for years, says she was getting a confusing message from the medical supply company, AeroCare, about ordering supplies for the device, which was recalled over potential health risks from the noise-canceling foam inside.

TMJ4
Lisa Gross

"If you're going to be clear with somebody and they have recalled the machine, then clearly you should not be sending emails every few days," said Gross.

Gross showed the I-Team several emails she has received from AeroCare letting her know she's eligible for replacement parts and supplies for her CPAP machine with insurance reimbursement.

Lisa Gross
The emails

The emails were not offering replacement foam, but Gross says it's all the same to her.

"These parts go with this machine that has the foam inside," Gross said.

"So that's sending me the wrong message, like if I didn't know any better, I would still think it's okay to use this," Gross added.

A spokesperson for the parent company of AdaptHealth provided the below statement to the I-Team:

"As I'm sure you can understand, HIPAA limits our ability to discuss any information about specific patients.

Speaking more broadly, Philips' updated recall notification , which is aligned with the FDA's recommendations , advises patients using CPAP devices to consult with their physician on their treatment plan before deciding to suspend use of their unit pending replacement by Philips.

The majority of AdaptHealth's patients have elected to continue using their devices. The company continues providing service (including inquiry into the need for the purchase of CPAP supplies) to patients.

In all cases, patients aren't required to purchase supplies if they aren't needed."

Lisa Gross stopped using her machine when she learned about the recall over the summer. She has been using it since 2016. Gross said she may need vocal cord surgery and did fill out a form to be a part of legal action against Philips.

The I-Team also contacted Philips asking how it is working with medical supplies during this recall process. A spokesperson provided the below statement:

"Relating to your question on patient communications, as noted in our earlier statement, Philips often does not own or manage the patient's contact information – many patients purchase their devices through third parties. Philips is working with those third parties (Durable Medical Equipment providers - DMEs) to also reach patients directly as quickly as possible. We are working around the clock to continue to reach out to our customers and patients.

We are requesting that patients with affected devices currently in use to register their products on our dedicated web site to facilitate repair. Registration is what formally starts the repair / replacement process. If a Durable Medical Equipment provider (DME) registers a product for a patient, the DME will manage the replacement process and be in contact regarding the status and expected time frame. If a patient registers their product, Philips and the DME will consult to determine which organization will manage the replacement process. If the DME authorizes Philips to perform the replacement, Philips will be in contact regarding the status and expected time frame. This process is necessary to move forward, and may take some time.

Philips continues to recommend that affected patients please follow the advice of their physicians, as they are most familiar with a patient's medical history.

As part of the recall process, if a patient experiences a possible health complaint regarding affected devices, Philips would direct those patients to report those events to the appropriate authorities, as noted in the recall notification.

We regret to hear the report of the patient's health issues, and we would like to express hope for their speedy recovery.

Please let us know if we can provide further information or support."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Toxic Trouble: Millions of CPAP, BiPAP and ventilators recalled

Philips Respironics is recalling millions of CPAP, BiPAP and ventilators due to potential health risks related to polyester-based polyurethane sound abatement foam. It’s been just over a year since Randy Boyd was diagnosed with cancer. In July 2020, he felt a bruise on the left side of his neck and went to the doctor. A biopsy revealed it was throat cancer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milwaukee, WI
Best Life

If You Bought This Seasoning, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

As families and friends around the U.S. prepare for Thanksgiving, many people are getting out ingredients from their pantries and fridges to assemble their holiday meal. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular seasoning in your cabinet, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that you throw it out immediately. Read on to discover which seasoning could pose a serious health risk and what to do if you have it at home.
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You Have This Condiment in Your Fridge, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns

Whether it's dousing your fries with ketchup or smothering your eggs in hot sauce, using the right condiment can take your food to a whole new level. But if you're a fan of finishing off your food with a little something extra, you may want to think twice before your next meal. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of one popular condiment due to health concerns. Read on to see what topping you should be tossing.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

You Might Want To Throw Out This Spice, According To The FDA

'Tis the season for sugar, spice, and everything nice, but one spice in your cabinet might not be so nice if you or a loved one at your holiday gathering has a certain food allergy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement on Tuesday with an announcement from the Brooklyn, New York-based company Spice N' More Corp. The declaration stated that all "13-ounce (368 grams) containers of Salma Natural Curry Powder with Lot #H092021 and best by date 12/20/23" are being recalled due to the fact that a "peanut-containing product" was found in the spice container, which the packaging does not list. The recall also states that the product in question comes in a "clear plastic jar with UPC code 023913159115" and was distributed to supermarkets and grocery stores across the country. The "peanut-containing product" was discovered upon a routine inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors.
BROOKLYN, NY
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpap#Insurance#Durable Medical Equipment#The I Team#Adapthealth#Philips
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 6 Supplements, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says

Whether you're adding a multivitamin to your daily routine to address potential nutritional gaps or taking probiotics to give your gut microbiome a boost, countless people use supplements on a daily basis to improve their overall health and wellbeing. Unfortunately, in the case of one brand's supplements, you could be getting more than you bargained for with every dose. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a warning to the company's customers, recommending that they get rid of these products immediately. Read on to find out if a supplement you have at home could be putting your health in harm's way.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Stop Using It Immediately

From product shortages to consumer recalls, shoppers have become accustomed to finding certain products missing from stores over the last year. Walmart has been the site of a number of recalls recently, given the massive assortment of products the mega-retailer sells nationwide. In October and November, Walmart was the focal point for two massive recalls brought on by separate investigations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) into nationwide illnesses. Shoppers who bought aromatherapy sprays and certain onions from Walmart were advised to dispose of them immediately. Now, the mega-retailer is having to pull a Walmart-exclusive product from its shelves. Read on to find out what is now being recalled.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Do This Common Thing With Your Pills, Have Your Liver Checked Now

Americans are no stranger to prescription medication—the good, the bad, and the ugly. At any given time, roughly half the U.S. population reports taking at least one prescription drug during the previous month, while a quarter is prescribed three drugs over that same timeframe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
foodsafetynews.com

Bread packaging error leads to recall in four states

Calise & Sons Bakery Inc. produced Italian Scala Bread but packaged it in another product’s bags, prompting the company to initiate a recall. Italian Scala bread with sesame seeds was packaged as golden flax seed Scala bread, according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
FOOD SAFETY
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy