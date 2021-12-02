Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 11th Juror Seated, 3 More Needed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in St. Paul early Saturday morning, authorities say.
St. Paul police say that when officers arrived at a residence on the 100 block of Litchfield Street around 2:45 a.m., they were met with a “chaotic” scene.
They found a 47-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was unresponsive at the time, and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Credit: CBS
Police say there were many people inside the residence, though they were unable to give detailed information about the suspect.
No one has been arrested, and this case is under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
School Closings & Delays
Minnesota Weather: Schools Close As Bitter Cold Moves In
Missing: Joleigha Johnson, 42, Last Seen In Southern Minnesota On Dec. 1
Calls For MPD Officer To Be Disciplined After Video Of Arrest Goes Viral
Comments / 0