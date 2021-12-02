ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 11th Juror Seated, 3 More Needed

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday marks the third day of jury selection in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Over the last two days, more than half of the jurors have been seated. Fourteen are needed for the...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
