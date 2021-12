1 dead, 2 critically injured after a car crash in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday, one person was killed while two others suffered major injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Bakersfield.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Old Yard Drive.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

1 dead, 2 critically injured after a car crash in Bakersfield

December 2, 2021