Chestnut Hill Community Holiday Parade, December 18

Flandreau’s 8th Holiday Parade on Saturday was another success due in part to the large amount of volunteers organizing the event along with those involved in lighting of trees and decorations on the Moody County Courthouse lawn and the Flandreau Development Corporation. Even the “Clark Griswold family,” portrayed by members of Gene Taylor and his family, came to the parade and handed out candy and took home first place in the Family division of the parade. Others winning $25 in FDC Flandreau Bucks were Our Saviors Lutheran Youth in Organization and Triple J Hay, Jake Johanson’s brightly decorated semi, for a Business. More photos on page 10 of the parade.

FLANDREAU, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO