Chestnut Hill Community Holiday Parade, December 18

SNOW HILL, Md. – Snow Hill is preparing to bring back its Christmas parade this week with a stacked lineup for those looking to come into the town. The parade, sponsored by the Snow Hill Lions Club will start on Monday. It will start on Colbert Lane and come down Church Street before ending in front of the courthouse on Market Street.
A pair of holiday favorite events are set to return to Waynesboro. The city’s Decoration Trail is set to return for the second consecutive year, while Waynesboro’s Christmas parade is primed to return after it had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Susan Roberts, Waynesboro’s Park and Rec’s...
DERRY — It’s a holiday tradition on the hill in East Derry as historic First Parish Church hosted its annual Sugar Plum Fair Saturday. This was the 77th year for the fair that fills the church with artisans, food, raffles and a lot of holiday spirit. First Parish is the...
Chestnut Hill is now decked out in the holiday spirit this November and December. The neighborhood rolled out its festive decorations on Nov. 20, and announced its holiday happenings line up. Makers Market at Dock Street South encourages shopping local this holiday season | The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday...
SALISBURY — Brenda Overcash usually watches the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular parade in Spencer, but this year she set up shop at the corner of Fisher and Main streets in Salisbury. She wanted to be able to walk right to the park afterward. Overcash had a good reason to get...
• Easley — Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in downtown Easley. • Pickens — Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. in downtown Pickens. • Six Mile — Saturday, Dec. 11 10 a.m. (Line up along Main Street between GBS Lumber and the Post Office.) • Dacusville — To...
Bare winter branches not only open the vistas to the Hudson River and Palisades, they also make it easy to spot the many birds at Wave Hill. Explore for yourself during Winter Birding on Sun, Dec 12. And as we approach the end of 2021, join Family Art Project to celebrate the seasons of the year.
MOOERS | The Mooers Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting the second annual Parade of Lights starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 5. The St. Nicholas Truck will be on display and a call will be put into the North Pole for Santa to come as well. The parade will start...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Maple Hill Holiday Parade had a record-breaking year in 2021. Paradegoers donated $3,400 and more than 400 pounds of food during the event last Saturday in downtown Kalamazoo, according to Parade Secretary Abby Vandenberg. "It means everything, we were really amazed by the outpouring of support...
WELLSBURG — With support from Main Street Bank and other area businesses and groups, the Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce helped residents to ring in the Christmas season with the annual procession down Charles Street Friday evening. The parade included festive music from Cross Creek the Band, a local country group;...
Magic Ship of Christmas will carry Santa Claus to Community Center to light city’s Holiday Tree. At the close of the Kiwanis’s 35th Holiday Lights Parade, children of all ages will be excited to meet the big dude from the North Pole as he pays a special visit to downtown Morgan Hill to light the Holiday Tree.
Indian Hills Elementary School is now home to a community pantry, to help provide for families and individuals in need in the community. The stand-alone pantry is located on the Country Club Lane side of the building and contains items such as non-perishable food, personal hygiene and baby care products. At a recent school board meeting, Christian County Public Schools Superintendent Chris Bentzel praised Indian Hills for their initiative, with students and staff helping care for the pantry, and that it’s great to see a school so actively involved with caring for their community.
WATCH: Steve Wilson and Orville Susong are at this year’s 9th Annual Light Up Viera Holiday Parade, presented by the Viera Community Institute, which is now underway. BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Steve Wilson and Orville Susong are at this year’s 9th Annual Light Up Viera Holiday Parade, presented by the Viera Community Institute, which is now underway.
Hill Country Galleria has transformed the Central Plaza into a Holiday Market where you can do your Christmas shopping locally. Come shop artisan vendors of art, jewelry, home goods, and holiday fare! In addition to all of the shops and restaurants, you can come to watch holiday performances, get selfies with Santa, see glittering holiday lights, and more! Admission is free and open to the public.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Holiday in the Plaza is full of family-friendly holiday activities, including photo ops with Santa, the popular Christmas monkey, and live reindeer. The fun also includes drumming toy soldiers, a snow machine, carnival games, the Polar Express Train, and more. Santa will light the iconic Castle Hills 68-foot tree after sunset.
Flandreau’s 8th Holiday Parade on Saturday was another success due in part to the large amount of volunteers organizing the event along with those involved in lighting of trees and decorations on the Moody County Courthouse lawn and the Flandreau Development Corporation. Even the “Clark Griswold family,” portrayed by members of Gene Taylor and his family, came to the parade and handed out candy and took home first place in the Family division of the parade. Others winning $25 in FDC Flandreau Bucks were Our Saviors Lutheran Youth in Organization and Triple J Hay, Jake Johanson’s brightly decorated semi, for a Business. More photos on page 10 of the parade.
Join participating Federal Hill businesses for their Sip & Shop event on Friday, December 3 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Enjoy great discounts, sales and delicious treats! Look for the balloons!. On Saturday, December 4, stop by from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. for Santa, crafts and refreshments. See...
Gingerbread House, On Ice, Christmas Movie, and The Magical Traditions of Christmas are just some of the different holiday parade themes that the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty are preparing for with the arrival of the December. The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty represent the City of Copperas Cove at...
