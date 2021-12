A vacant office building site in Golden Valley could be redeveloped into nearly 400,000 square feet of industrial space, according to a plan by United Properties. The Sun Post has a report on the plans for the Golden Valley Business Center at 6300 Olson Memorial Highway. The 304,000-square-foot building was once occupied by Optum Health, but the company moved out years ago and Minneapolis-based United Properties hopes to rezone the property as light industrial.

