TracFone, America's largest virtual operator that piggybacks on all of the big guys' networks, used to be all for Sprint's merger with T-Mobile. It argued before the FCC that the wedding of what were at the time the third and fourth largest US carriers will increase their coverage in rural areas more efficiently, and result in three full-service competitors, rather than the current Verizon/AT&T duopoly there. Fast forward a year or two, and it's exactly Verizon that just got the FCC nod to acquire TracFone.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO