Sip for a cause at Bibliophile Winterfest Reception

Santa will be stopping by at the annual Yucaipa Winterfest, which takes place on Saturday, Nov. 27, from noon to 9 p.m. in Historic Uptown Yucaipa. In addition to holiday cheer, this year’s festival will feature live entertainment, Santa’s Village, a Kids Zone, photos with Santa, snow zone, a tree lighting ceremony, food and merchandise vendors, adult beverages, an ice rink and so much more. Live musical headliners will include North Benched, Jingle 5, District 909, Active Church, Yucaipa Dance, and North Pole Rock n’ Roll. Dozens of local artisans and food vendors will also line the streets of Uptown, adjacent to local storefronts, which will be open for window shopping. Knights of Columbus will be serving adult beverages at Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street. Warm drinks include: hot toddies, hot cocoa and spiced German Glühwein wine. A selection of 12 ounce beer cans and wines will also be available. All drinks cost $5. Uptown Ice Rink Get ready for the highly anticipated Uptown Ice Rink, which will debut Nov. 27. The rink features 2,400 square feet of skating space and holiday treats provided by The Gingerbread Shop. Winterfest ice rink hours – Saturday, Nov. 27, from noon to 9 p.m. Skating times: Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. , 7:30 p.m. Pricing: $15 (Children 3-11) $20 (Adults 12 and over). Children under 2 are free with paying adult. Skate rentals are included, and each skate session is one hour. Sessions are non-refundable and all sales are final. Ice skating tickets will be available for purchase at the ice rink booth during Winterfest. To purchase tickets, reserve fire pits and party packages, visit www.yucaipa.org/icerink. Call the box office at 1-909-500-7714. Box office hours are Wednesday through Saturday 4 to 8 p.m.

YUCAIPA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO