Music

Sip for a cause at Bibliophile Winterfest Reception

Chestnut Hill Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the season of giving, eating, drinking and reading. We're partaking in all of the above in the name of the Chestnut Hill Library. On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Friends of Chestnut Hill Library are holding a Bibliophile Winterfest Reception from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Mimi’s Café at 184...

chestnuthilllocal.com

Comments / 0

Southlake Style

Here’s The Best Christmas Lights To See This Season

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the Christmas season is upon us. With it comes a host of spectacular Christmas light shows perfect for family outings. If you’re interested in seeing the best lights this season, look no further than these fun events. In the midst of doing your shopping...
DALLAS, TX
WSYX ABC6

Winterfest returns to Downtown Columbus this weekend

For the first time since the pandemic, Columbus Recreation and Parks is hosting an in-person, live event. WinterFest will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 am to 4 pm at Bicentennial Park. It's a family friendly event that features something for everyone. Live music will take place all...
COLUMBUS, OH
theridgewoodblog.net

12th Annual Winterfest!

Ridgewood NJ, on Saturday the Ridgewood Guild held it’s 12th Annual Winterfest! Winterfest took place in Memorial Park at Van Neste Square right on Ridgewood Avenue. It was a cold, brisk day but our turnout was great! The event featured Ice sculptures, music and singing , a horse drawn hayride as well as complimentary hot chocolate, candy canes, a trackless train ride, storytelling and even Santa !
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg kicks off winter festivity with WinterFest parade

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Hollidaysburg Borough is ready for the holidays season, kicking it off with their WinterFest parade in the downtown area Sunday. Hundreds of community members lined up on the streets to wave and give cheers to nearly 50 organizations within the parade. Some organizations included the Hollidaysburg Area High School marching band, […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
parentmap.com

Winterfest Ice Sculpting

Join us Saturdays at noon as a world-class ice sculptor creates a new vision in ice each week! Master carvers Chan Kitburi and Janson Iwakami will join us to carve seasonal and holiday-themed sculptures, a perfect backdrop for your holiday photos!. Nov. 27, December 4, 11 & 18. Outside Fisher...
VISUAL ART
Journal & Topics

Winterfest Friday In Uptown Park Ridge

The arrival of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus via Park Ridge fire truck will highlight the Park Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s annual Winterfest celebration set for this Friday. Winterfest activities are scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. in the city’s Uptown center, with trolley rides beginning at noon Friday. Look...
PARK RIDGE, IL
Gonzales Inquirer

Gonzales gears up for Winterfest 2021

Gonzales Main Street and several local non-profit organizations are encouraging residents and visitors alike to come to downtown Gonzales to enjoy “snow much fun” for Winterfest 2021. A wide variety of events are awaiting visitors and residents alike on Dec. 3-5 as the spirit of the holidays returns to the...
GONZALES, TX
newsmirror.net

Winterfest is this Saturday

Santa will be stopping by at the annual Yucaipa Winterfest, which takes place on Saturday, Nov. 27, from noon to 9 p.m. in Historic Uptown Yucaipa. In addition to holiday cheer, this year’s festival will feature live entertainment, Santa’s Village, a Kids Zone, photos with Santa, snow zone, a tree lighting ceremony, food and merchandise vendors, adult beverages, an ice rink and so much more. Live musical headliners will include North Benched, Jingle 5, District 909, Active Church, Yucaipa Dance, and North Pole Rock n’ Roll. Dozens of local artisans and food vendors will also line the streets of Uptown, adjacent to local storefronts, which will be open for window shopping. Knights of Columbus will be serving adult beverages at Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street. Warm drinks include: hot toddies, hot cocoa and spiced German Glühwein wine. A selection of 12 ounce beer cans and wines will also be available. All drinks cost $5. Uptown Ice Rink Get ready for the highly anticipated Uptown Ice Rink, which will debut Nov. 27. The rink features 2,400 square feet of skating space and holiday treats provided by The Gingerbread Shop. Winterfest ice rink hours – Saturday, Nov. 27, from noon to 9 p.m. Skating times: Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. , 7:30 p.m. Pricing: $15 (Children 3-11) $20 (Adults 12 and over). Children under 2 are free with paying adult. Skate rentals are included, and each skate session is one hour. Sessions are non-refundable and all sales are final. Ice skating tickets will be available for purchase at the ice rink booth during Winterfest. To purchase tickets, reserve fire pits and party packages, visit www.yucaipa.org/icerink. Call the box office at 1-909-500-7714. Box office hours are Wednesday through Saturday 4 to 8 p.m.
YUCAIPA, CA
Smoky Mountain News

Want to paint, sip craft beer?

Robin Arramae of WNC Paint Events will be continuing her fun paint nights to bring you not only a “night out,” but an experience that lifts your spirits. Join others as Arramae shows you step-by-step how to paint a beginner level painting as you sip on your favorite craft beer.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WHIO Dayton

Kings Island’s WinterFest returns today

MASON — WinterFest is making its return to Kings Island today, Friday, Nov. 26. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The park has transformed into 11 winter wonderlands over the past three and a half weeks, according to a park spokesperson. According to a release,...
MASON, OH
mauimagazine.net

Sip & Shop at Da Playground

Join us on Black Friday as we welcome 10 local vendors to our Sip N Shop on November 26th from 1-4 pm at Da Playground in Maalaea. Come have some cocktails and support local businesses on Black Friday. Music, shopping, drinks and a lot of laughs. Have a good time...
FOOD & DRINKS
Gonzales Inquirer

Historic homes available for Winterfest tour

Six beautiful historic homes in Gonzales, Texas, will be available to tour during the 2021 Winterfest celebration from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec.4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. Homes featured on this year’s historic tour will include Belle Oaks Inn at 222 St. Peter, built in 1912; St. James Inn at 723 St. James, built in 1914; The J.H. Boothe House at 706 St. George, built in 1912; the Frank Fly House at 827 St. Joseph, built in 1914; the Fauth House at 521 St. Peter, with a construction date of 1868; and the T.N. Matthews/J.B. Wells House, 833 Mitchell, built in 1885.
GONZALES, TX
Milton Daily Standard

Winterfest preparations underway in Milton

MILTON — As 40 wooden snowmen were placed throughout the Milton business district this week, the spirit of the season started to come alive as preparations moved forward for an annual holiday celebration. Brenda Reeder, co-chair of the Milton WinterFest Committee, said preparations for this year's celebration are coming along...
MILTON, PA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Brush It Off Paint & Sip Bar

A bright and cheerful art studio located in an old Sturbridge New England Mill. Brush It Off is a place where you can paint, create, laugh, talk among friends and family, even make new friends. Where you can enjoy great music with a little sip in one hand and a brush in the other! Bring snacks or drop into one of the other Mill stores to pick some up. Perhaps order food off our bar menu from the Stone and Sparrow down stairs.
FOOD & DRINKS
SignalsAZ

Avondale Celebrates Winterfest and its 75 Year Anniversary

Avondale turns into a Winterfest on Saturday, December 4, with Santa, snow, rides, holiday light show, activities and crafts, community entertainment, food and more. This free, family-fun holiday event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Avondale Civic Center’s outdoor amphitheater (11465 W Civic Center Drive, Avondale 85323). Come enjoy the holiday festivities, see the lights, and kicks off the holidays with your friends and family in Avondale. Food and sweet treats will be available for purchase.
AVONDALE, AZ
Vail Daily

Grand opening of Vail Winterfest on Dec. 19

Art in Public Places is pleased to announce the Fifteenth Annual Vail Winterfest this winter season. Opening Sunday, Dec.19, guests are invited to wander through a whimsical ice installation designed by celebrated visual artist Olive Moya with the support of the talented local team at Alpine Ice. Illumination begins daily at dusk and lasts until 10 p.m. On view until the ice melts.
VAIL, CO
winonaradio.com

WSU hosts New WinterFest Event

Winona State University will host WinterFest from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in Kryzsko Commons. This family-friendly event is free and open to the community, and will include a magician, winter-themed stress relief events, and much more!. From 5 to 7 p.m. activities include: Cookie Decorating and Hot...
parentmap.com

Winterfest Armory Stage Entertainment

Each weekend, Nov. 26–Dec.26, stop by the Seattle Center Armory for free live performances on the Armory Stage, providing visitors with fun, seasonal entertainment while they check out our Winterfest Train & Village, or grab a bite to eat at an Armory food merchant. Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.: The Jewel...
SEATTLE, WA
valleyjournals.com

American Heritage welcomes the holidays with Winterfest

Students of American Heritage helped to paint faces which only cost participants one stamp of their punch card (Photo courtesy of American Heritage). American Heritage of South Jordan hosted Winterfest on Nov. 5 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sponsored by the parent association, Winterfest featured games, crafts, vendors and food trucks for families and community members. Also in attendance were Santa and Mrs. Claus, who were available for picture taking with eager attendees.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

