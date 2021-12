A UK court will rule on Thursday on a newspaper group's appeal against a previous judgement that it breached Meghan Markle's privacy by publishing extracts of a letter to her estranged father. In a long-running legal battle, Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, is appealing against a lower High Court decision that the letter deserved privacy protections. A judge in February ruled that extracts of the 2018 letter from the Duchess of Sussex published by the group the following year were "manifestly excessive and... unlawful". The judge ordered Associated Newspapers to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds in interim legal costs and to print a front-page statement acknowledging her legal victory.

