ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Uber partners with Meta to launch ride-booking via WhatsApp in India

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber wants to make booking a ride in India as easy as sending a WhatsApp message. The San Francisco-based company has partnered with Meta to launch a ride booking ability via its WhatsApp service in India, the two tech firms said in a statement on Thursday. The integration —...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Tesla, Uber, Hertz Partner for Greener Rental Car Option

A deal between Tesla, Uber and rental car company Hertz could make your next ride-share experience greener. Hertz has purchased 50,000 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles that will be available exclusively for rent to Uber drivers at $334 per week, including insurance and maintenance. Drivers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Washington, D.C., with a 4.7-star rating and at least 150 trips on record are eligible for the program, which could help Uber get to its goal of zero emissions by 2040.
CARS
TechRadar

WhatsApp rolls out flash call, message level reporting feature in India

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging apps, keeps rolling out new features to enhance the customer experience. Recently, the Meta-owned messaging platform has dropped two new features in India - message level reporting and flash calls. Both the features are focused on making the user accounts more secure.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians#Whatsapp India
notebookcheck.net

WhatsApp rolls reaction notifications on Android out via a new beta

Want to know if your WhatsApp message has attracted one of the platform's new Discord-esque reactions? Unfortunately, if you're on your Android device, you can't. However, the Facebook-owned service is now working on this, and is releasing it to its beta-channel users. WhatsApp instituted the ability to respond to a...
CELL PHONES
MarketRealist

Uber Launches Marijuana Offering in Ontario Through UberEats

Uber has launched a new branch of its brand in Canada. Now, the company is offering marijuana for pickup through its UberEats platform. The Uber weed offering shows the company's attempt at expanding beyond its ride-hailing and food-delivery offerings. Instead, it's dabbling in a sector that raked in about $2.08 billion in Canada in 2020.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Tiktok Rival Lomotif Launches in India With Strategic Partner Socialkyte

Socialkyte reports over 30mn+ views across all social platforms within the first 48 hours of the launch. With Tiktok’s ban in India, the country continues to witness a rise in content creators who are ever experimenting with short video formats, and apps that become a voice for them to showcase their talent, we have yet another popular USA-based app: LOMOTIF that joins the bandwagon today. Featuring the currently, very popular short video format, the app has entered the Indian market at just about the right time with the space constantly evolving.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Uber
techgig.com

Meta adds new privacy features for WhatsApp users in India

Meta has introduced new features to WhatsApp for the Indian users to make WhatsApp safer for users. The new features that the Meta-owned messaging platform has rolled out include:. 1. Flash calls. 2. Message-level reporting. Flash calls feature on WhatsApp. Till now, whenever you try to log in to a...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

WhatsApp wins approval to expand WhatsApp Pay to 40 million users in India

WhatsApp has won regulatory approval from The National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) to double the number of users it can offer its payments service in India to. This comes after the Facebook-owned (well, Meta-owned) company requested that it should not have a cap on the number of users that it can work with.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

WhatsApp Getting Ready To Launch Reactions Feature

One of the major changes Facebook made several years ago was to allow users to react to posts. This meant that instead of liking a post, users could react with a laughing emoji, a sad emoji, a heart emoji, and so on. The idea is that this could convey how people felt without them having to type it out.
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Send flowers and bouquets with FTD via Uber Eats

Trying to send flowers to loved ones this holiday season? There is a new player in the market that you’re already accustomed to. Uber Eats is partnering with Florists’ Transworld Delivery (FTD) to enable on-demand flower delivery to clients all across Canada through FTD’s affiliate ProFlowers. Launching tomorrow, November 24th,...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Lawmakers in India want Twitter, Meta to be seen as publishers

Social media platforms like Meta and Twitter, which were on a collision course with the federal Indian government over social media norms as mandated in the new IT rules, may have to prepare itself for another long and arduous battle. A parliamentary panel has suggested that these social media platforms...
INTERNET
Neowin

Uber will let people in India order a taxi through WhatsApp

Uber has announced that it’s starting to roll out a feature this week that will give people the choice of booking a taxi through the official Uber chatbot on WhatsApp. It will mean that riders no longer need to use or download the Uber app as registration, ride booking, and trip receipts will all be available through the WhatsApp bot.
CELL PHONES
freightwaves.com

Uber Eats partners with Hims & Hers, will deliver in 12 markets

Uber wants in on the health and wellness space. The rideshare and food delivery giant is partnering with telehealth platform Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) to deliver personal care and health products to Uber Eats customers in 12 markets, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Miami, Philadelphia and Austin, Texas. Uber (NYSE:...
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

Hims & Hers partners with Uber to deliver personal care products

Direct-to-consumer virtual care company Hims & Hers is partnering with Uber to deliver personal care items like skincare, hair products, sleep aids and condoms to customers via the Uber Eats app. The service is available now in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Miami, Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Philadelphia, Seattle,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS
AFP

'Metaverse' hype fuels booming digital property market

The idea of spending millions on non-existent land may sound ludicrous -- but feverish predictions of a virtual reality future are pushing investors to bet big on digital real estate. This week, New York-based company Republic Realm announced it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land through The Sandbox, one of several "virtual world" websites where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. That came hot on the heels of a $2.4-million land purchase in late November on a rival platform, Decentraland, by Canadian crypto company Tokens.com. And days before that, Barbados announced plans to open a "metaverse embassy" in Decentraland. Such websites bill themselves as a prototype of the metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy