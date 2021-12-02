ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter photo-removal policy aimed at improving privacy sparks concerns over misuse

By Emma Bowman
 4 days ago
Twitter will no longer let its users publish private videos or images of other people without their consent, in a new policy expansion meant to prevent harassment and abuse on its platform. “Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead...

Princeton University

Those pesky privacy policies: Lorrie Cranor

Does anyone actually read privacy policies? What’s in them, and why can’t we usually understand them?. On our second season finale, we’ll talk with Professor Lorrie Cranor, director of the CyLab Usable Privacy and Security Laboratory at Carnegie-Mellon University. The lab brings together more than 100 faculty from across campus to study security and privacy and help shape public policy in those areas. One of her specialties is how humans interact with security and privacy technologies, to make sure the mechanisms we build are not just secure in theory, but are actually things that we can use. Her TED Talk about password security has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. But today, we’ll talk about another pesky aspect of our digital lives – privacy policies, those mysterious terms and conditions we sign off on – often without reading them — before we can use an app on our smartphone or laptop.
TECHNOLOGY
thewoodyshow.com

New Twitter Policy Bans Posting Photos Of People Without Their Consent

Twitter announced that it has updated its rules to ban the posting of photos and videos of people without their consent. Twitter already bans the posting of private information, including home addresses, non-public contact information, government documents, medical records, and personal financial information. Twitter said the updated policy is part...
INTERNET
Pocket-lint.com

Twitter's new privacy rules mean you need permission to share photos of others

(Pocket-lint) - If you're thinking of making a meme out of an image or video of someone you've seen on Twitter and reshare it, you may need to think again. The social network has added a new line in its privacy policy that prohibits the sharing of private media without the permission of the subject.
INTERNET
State
Ohio State
lifewire.com

Twitter’s New Privacy Boost Is Just a Start

Twitter's new privacy policy is unlikely to make a dent in the growing misuse of personal data on social media, experts say. The company will prohibit users from posting photos or videos of people without their permission, the company said recently. Twitter said that tweeting such images can violate someone's privacy and potentially lead to harm against them. But implementing this policy will be a massive challenge.
INTERNET
houstonmirror.com

Twitter's new privacy rules aren't there for YOUR privacy

A new policy by Twitter that promises to ban private photos and videos of private individuals is just another attempt by big media to prevent legitimate investigations of prominent people. "In an effort to reduce the possible harassment experienced by women, minorities, and activists, Twitter has decided to create a...
INTERNET
infosecurity-magazine.com

Twitter to Remove Private Media

Twitter has altered its privacy rules so that images of individuals posted without the subject’s consent can be taken down from its online platform. The social media company said it was expanding its existing private information policy to include “private media” to combat cyber-harassment. News of the policy change came...
INTERNET
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Reason.com

Twitter's New 'Privacy' Policy Could Destroy Its Value for Decentralized Citizen Journalism

In the halcyon days when people were still optimistic about social media's power to do good in the world, they would point to moments like the "Arab Spring"—a time when private citizens regularly used Twitter as a tool to report accurately on what was happening under tyrannical regimes. Even in less geopolitically fraught situations, many incidents of police abuse and other crimes, both official and unofficial, have been recorded by citizen-journalists on their phones' cameras. That, for example, was how we saw the murder of George Floyd: from bystander video, not carefully vetted professional media.
INTERNET
soyacincau.com

Twitter mistakenly suspends accounts after extremists abuse new privacy policy

Twitter recently updated their privacy policy and banned sharing media of private individuals without consent. This means that you can ask Twitter to remove someone’s tweet if it includes a photo or video of you, if you didn’t give permission. The policy’s wording was a little vague though, allowing tweets to stay up if they “add value to public discourse”.
INTERNET
#Sparks#Misuse#The Atlantic Council
The Independent

Twitter’s new photo policy abused by white nationalists to hide their identities

Twitter mistakenly suspended numerous accounts after right-wing activists took advantage of a change in its photo policy.The company introduced a new rule that allowed someone whose photo or video was tweeted without consent to request it to be taken down.Far-right activists and white supremacists quickly began urging followers to file reports against accounts that monitor the actions of neo-Nazis and record those attending hate rallies.One anti-fascist researcher Gwen Snyder had her account suspended after someone reported a 2019 tweet of her showing a local mayoral candidate alongside the extremist group the Proud Boys.“Due to the new privacy policy at Twitter,...
INTERNET
Fox News

CNN's Brian Stelter on Chris Cuomo firing: He caused 'so many headaches' for CNN, staffers were 'very unhappy'

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter addressed the firing of its primetime anchor Chris Cuomo. The liberal network issued a statement Saturday evening announcing it had terminated Cuomo "effective immediately," coming just days after he was suspended pending a review of the damning revelations from the New York Attorney General's office about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
TV & VIDEOS
