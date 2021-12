BOSTON (CBS) — The holiday season is traditionally the time that many Americans choose to thank people who provide them with services year-round. CBSN Boston’s Breana Pitts spoke with etiquette expert Jodi Smith about who you should tip, how much and when. BP: Do you believe that we should be tipping people like the mail carrier, the door man, a security guard if you live in the building, trash collectors and so on? JS: Almost that entire list. Everyone except for the mail carrier. If your mail carrier is a federal employee, a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, they are not allowed...

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO