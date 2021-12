OMAHA, Neb. – For the third time in program history, Kansas is headed to the Sweet Sixteen following a 3-1 victory over No. 20 Creighton on Friday night at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha. KU won the match by set scores of 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22. The victory is the second consecutive win over a ranked opponent for the Jayhawks, who were 0-6 against ranked teams during the regular season. Kansas improves to 18-11 on the year with the victory, which comes over a Creighton team that entered the match with 31 wins, the most by any team in NCAA Division I Volleyball this season.

