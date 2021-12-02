ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reasons for Astonishing Growth of Global Tackifiers for Hot Melt Adhesives Market during 2021 – 2029: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn terms of revenue, the global tackifiers for hot melt adhesives market was valued at US$ 1582.17 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). Rosin Resins to Grow at the Fastest Rate over the Forecast Period (2021-2029) According to Absolute...

Global Rapid Absorbable Sutures Market Massive Growth, Industry Survey and Comprehensive Insights | Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson

Global Rapid Absorbable Sutures Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Rapid Absorbable Sutures Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Rapid Absorbable Sutures Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Rapid Absorbable Sutures Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
United States Non-Technical Agile Transformation Services Market 2021 – 2029; Know the Analysis and Trends

Agile transformation services, specifically across the non-technical environment, is gaining rapid popularity across enterprises in the United States. The United States non-technical agile transformation services market was valued at US$ 189.49 MN in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growing demand for rapid product development, changing consumer expectations, and a surge in the desire to improve teamwork and communication in businesses are driving the growth of the non-technical agile transformation services market in the United States. Agile is becoming more popular in marketing, design, and creative agencies, owing to the fact that it streamlines a crucial step in the business process. It is necessary for an organization to embrace agility as a way of life in order to thrive. The increased demand for accelerated product development, as well as the increased need to improve teamwork and communication in businesses, has fuelled the growth of United States non-technical agile transformation services market.
Global Industrial Design Market to Grow at Promising 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing pace of industrialization – a Report by Absolute Markets Insights

In terms of revenue, the industrial design market was estimated to be US$ 44733 million in 2020 growing at CAGR of 5.83% over the forecast period. The global industry is expected to reach US$ 60912 million by 2029. Rapid pace of industrialization has led the global market growth. However, lack of clarity in certain sections of the legal rules and regulations) sector is expected critically impact the industry growth. Also, rising demand for internet of things is expected to propel the demand for industrial design market over the forecast period.
Global Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic Market was valued at US$ 1123.42 Mn in 2020 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.83% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rising Number of Cancer Cases Worldwide – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Cancer arises from the transformation of normal cells into tumor cells in a multi-stage process that generally progresses from a pre-cancerous lesion to a malignant tumor. Cancer pain can arise due to tumor compressing or infiltrating tissue. There are various risk factors that cause cancer such as tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, air pollution and rise in chronic infection in low and middle income countries. The developing countries are at higher risk for prevalence of cancer. The environmental factors such as smog over cities, polluted drinking water, chemical in food, poor air quality are some of the few exposures in the environment that may cause cancer. The rapid changes in lifestyle and environmental factors are largely responsible for common cancers which are more prevalent in Western countries. According to the Globocan 2020 fact sheet, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide resulting in 10 million deaths globally. Radiopharmaceutical drugs are being increasingly used for cancer treatment, predominantly due to its ability to destroy specific diseases cells using high intensity radionuclides. These factors are boosting the demand of the global radiopharmaceutical theragnostic market worldwide.
Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to Grow over 30% CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of hybrid cloud – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) was estimated to be US$ 54.01 billion in 2020. The global market is expected to reach approximately 54.01 billion in 2020. The total industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% over the forecast period. Although public cloud solutions tend to be more cost-effective than on-site infrastructure investment, the granular nature of their billing which reflects specific usage across different resource types can contribute to the cloud bill being higher than anticipated. With a hybrid cloud solution, organizations can ensure their workload is held in the right place, based on their needs. This may mean that not all data sets need to be in the cloud, ensuring greater control over cost management. Hybrid cloud solutions allow organizations to balance usage across multiple systems in order to maintain data sovereignty where it’s required, while still leveraging the flexibility and scalability of the public cloud in other circumstances.
Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market 2021 - Know the Analysis and Trends

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the legal industry. The technology can significantly reduce expenses and time while enhancing accuracy. AI technology assists legal professionals in performing narrowly defined tasks such as legal research and document evaluation amongst other routine activities. The use of AI in areas such as contract administration and review enables experienced legal practitioners to move their focus from routine tasks to other value-added tasks such as strategy development and navigating complex legal problems. AI is used by a variety of corporate law firms and legal departments to standardize and review documents. Furthermore, the majority of firms in the United States, China, Germany, and Korea are investing in legal technology services. For instance, in August 2021, QVentures announced their latest fund investment in Semeris, a legal AI startup that develops contract analysis products for the financial sector. Semeris, which was created to assist financial services companies in reviewing, analyzing, and summarizing legal documentation, aims to provide "superhuman powers" to anyone who interacts with complex legal documents. AI tools assist legal support to professionals in carrying out their due diligence more effectively and efficiently, while also improving accuracy. In a legal context, artificial intelligence (AI) is defined as technologies that appear intelligent but perform specific functions.
Global HVAC Solution Software Market is Growing at a CAGR of 9.89% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rising Demand for Optimization of Ventilation and Heating in Workspaces – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to Have a Positive Impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the construction sector massively. Companies have opted for work from home options to maintain social distancing, and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Government bodies also have encouraged working from home, as the virus was spreading fast in several regions. However, the rolling out of the vaccines has enabled employees to return to office, and various companies are working on creating proper ventilation and heating across workspaces to help tackle the virus. Studies show that optimal ventilation can help in the reduction of surface contamination by removing several particles before they can land on various surfaces. Added care is being taken by companies to deploy proper HVAC techniques to create a safe working environment for the employees, thereby helping in the growth of the global HVAC solution software market in the coming years.
The Drum

The 2021 Hispanic Market Report: actionable insights for marketers

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and continuing its ongoing commitment to provide the most comprehensive insights into multicultural audiences, Claritas has launched its 2021 Hispanic Market Report. The report provides unique data, analytics and actionable industry insights on the US segment with the most growth, exploring behaviors, preferences, spending...
Asia Pacific, Europe & North America Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market 2021 – Know the Analysis and Trends – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Adjuvants in vaccines are chemicals, microbial components, or mammalian proteins that boost the immune response to vaccine antigens. The aim to limit vaccine-related side effects while also inducing specific types of immunity has resulted in the development of various new adjuvants. Adjuvant technologies used in veterinary vaccination are more diverse, including aluminum salts, oil-in-water, water-in-oil, or multiple emulsions, polymer dispersions, saponins, and certain other naturally occurring immunostimulants. Some of the leading players in the Asia Pacific, Europe & North America veterinary vaccine adjuvants market offer the most recent vaccination adjuvants and contribute to market growth. For instance, Seppic develops and markets a variety of vaccination adjuvant technologies for human and animal health, particularly the Montanide line of oily and polymeric adjuvants. Strategic initiatives by market participants is estimated to showcase substantial growth prospects for Asia Pacific, Europe & North America veterinary vaccine adjuvants market, over the period of next eight years. Croda International Plc., for instance, announced the acquisition of Avanti Polar Lipids in July 2020. Through the combined range of capabilities and expertise, the companies aim to expand their respective range of products and services, so as to establish a stronger hold in the overall market, while also strengthening their offerings to varied end use sectors including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses and academic institutions.
Global Sound Masking System Market to Grow at Promising 5.3% CAGR during 2021-2029 owing to rising demand from government, healthcare institutions and office spaces – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

In terms of revenue, the sound masking system market was valued at US$ 167.91 million in 2020 growing at CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The global industry is expected to reach US$ 181.12 million by 2029. Sound masking systems are specifically engineered to mask human speech and are installed along a simple grid pattern with space determined by ceiling height and the emitters can be implemented rapidly with low impact to the surroundings and little to no downtime for businesses.
Indian crypto investors to witness a surge of excitement

India has come a long way from a complete ban in 2016 to exploring and regulating the process to introduce crypto currencies. Then in 2013, the RBI issued a warning the public against the use of virtual currencies and security-related risks they are exposing themselves and now we see an upcoming Bill “ The upcoming Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.
Remarkable Shares Sold at Samsung Life

$187 million worth shares sold to pay off Tax dues. The seller is no other than the Samsung Welfare Foundation chief Lee Seo-hyun. Lee Seo-hyun is the youngest daughter of late Samsung tycoon Lee Kun-hee. She is believed to have sold nearly 220 billion worth of Samsung Life Insurance Co. shares in off-hour block trading to payoff to the share of heavy inheritance tax ....
