The Oilers will finish off their three-game road trip with a game against the Golden Knights in Vegas. After that, they’ll be off until Wednesday. 1. The Oilers did an impressive job picking up a commanding win in Arizona against the Coyotes despite having the entire left side of their blueline on the Injured Reserve. I was especially impressed by rookie call-up Philip Broberg, who logged 21:29 and had a 24-to-7 shot attempt differential at even-strength. Not only was this just Broberg’s third game in the NHL, but it was also only his 16th professional game in North America on the smaller ice surface. Excellent stuff from the former No. 8 overall pick.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO