Early Saturday (12/4/21) morning, a call came in to police about a deceased person in the parking lot of a car dealership on Youree Drive. Officers arrived on scene, and saw that the deceased person was an elderly woman. After an investigation it was determined that the person was a woman that went missing from her Youree Drive apartment on Friday (12/3/21).

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO