Economy

Bringhurst: Find Creativity in the Chaos of Capitalism

By Maggie Bringhurst
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapitalism is exhausting. Young people today talk about how working a mind-numbing corporate position or food service job stifles their creativity and prevents their personal growth. Millennials bogged down by student debt and an inflated housing market feel prohibited from spending time on their habits and passions because it doesn’t pay...

atlanticcitynews.net

Creative Galileo partners with Periwinkle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Creative Galileo, one of the fastest-growing kids early learning apps today, announced that it has partnered with Periwinkle by Jeevandeep Edumedia, an industry leader with 50 years of legacy. Periwinkle focuses on creating engaging and thoughtful content for children based on global education standards.
Montclarion

The Potential Chaos of Meta

If you’ve been reading recent news, then you have probably heard the word “metaverse” going around over the past month. Metaverse isn’t something new. In fact, the term was coined in 1992 by science fiction novelist Neal Stephenson. Metaverse is a combination of technologies, especially virtual reality, where users can...
Vulture

Courtney Love Exposes Elon Musk’s ‘Str8, Male, Paypal Mafia Email Group’

Twitterverse has done it once again, gifting America the dazzling crossover of glove meme, unstable nerd, and Mickey Mouse Club reject. You know who’s who. On November 13, Bernie Sanders tweeted to the people, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” (We must demand you, 80-year-old Vermont senator, always end your sentences like a quirky Gen-Z TikToker. Period.) Elon Musk swooped in ready to assert his dominance. Strapped with his phallic-looking profile photo, Tesla master struck back at Bernie: “I keep forgetting you’re still alive.” Weeks later, Musk’s tweet still wasn’t sitting right with Courtney Love Cobain, so she tweeted some claims about Elon’s shady Succession-like undertakings. “@elonmusk you know your str8, male, PayPal mafia email group? I was on bcc for MONTHS on that thing [teapot emoji] With that information in mind, don’t you think in a “civilized society” one should embrace paying our fair share of tax? Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy shit.”
Fortune

Ursula Burns, the first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company, is done taking calls from nervous white leaders

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. To most people, Ursula Burns, the former CEO of Xerox, is largely famous for two things. First, and most significantly, for being the first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company. And second, for her astonishing candor. “The thing I valued most about Ursula, and why I valued her participation in senior management, is that she has the courage to tell you the truth in ugly times,” Anne Mulcahy, Burns’s friend, mentor, and predecessor CEO, once told me.
ScienceAlert

AI Is Discovering Patterns in Pure Mathematics That Have Never Been Seen Before

We can add suggesting and proving mathematical theorems to the long list of what artificial intelligence is capable of: Mathematicians and AI experts have teamed up to demonstrate how machine learning can open up new avenues to explore in the field. While mathematicians have been using computers to discover patterns for decades, the increasing power of machine learning means that these networks can work through huge swathes of data and identify patterns that haven't been spotted before. In a newly published study, a research team used artificial intelligence systems developed by DeepMind, the same company that has been deploying AI to solve...
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
Seekingalpha.com

Dynex Capital: Growth Investors Can Find It Attractive

Dynex Capital is slowly shifting to only agency mortgage-backed securities making the business model more stable and secure. Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) operates in the cyclical REIT business but the cycle is turning in their favor after the pandemic. Housing prices are on the rise and the U.S economy is moderately growing. However, the interest rates are very likely to rise in 2022 tightening DX's profit margin. The stock can be a target for growth investors because it is undervalued but the future growth potential seems limited at the moment. For income-seeking investors, the stock is a big no with 7 dividend cuts in the last 10 years.
