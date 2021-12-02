Hibben: The U’s Ballet Program Perpetuates Toxic Ballet Culture

PARKERSBURG — Mid-Ohio Valley Ballet Company alumni, from left, Grace Sears, Anna Menarchek and Owen Tidd warm up Friday at the company’s Ann Street headquarters. All three were back in the area for the Thanksgiving holiday. Sears and Tidd are attending Radford University in Virginia, where they will be performing in an upcoming “Evening of Ballet” production featuring pieces from various ballets. Menarchek is majoring in dance at Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania and recently completed six performances of “Swan Lake” as a cygnet, a young swan, through the school’s dance department. “They’re really starting their professional careers,” said Suzy Gunter, artistic director for the Mid-Ohio Valley Ballet. While she does usually have at least one student from each class pursue dance after high school, it’s “very unusual for a small company like ours to have three alumni so close in age be this accomplished” so quickly. (Photo by Evan Bevins)

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO