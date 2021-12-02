ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Hibben: The U’s Ballet Program Perpetuates Toxic Ballet Culture

By Aya Hibben
dailyutahchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September 2021, the NPR Utah published an exposé about the University of Utah’s Marriott School of Dance. The letter detailed complaints of harassment, discrimination and authoritarian attitudes from former faculty and students. Alumni wrote a long list of suggestions to improve upon, and the School of Dance vowed to do...

dailyutahchronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet Dancers#Mixed Race#Grading System#Npr Utah#The University Of Utah#Marriott School Of Dance#The School Of Dance#U
