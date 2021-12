EMPIRE, MI - Visitors to the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are being reminded that driftwood isn’t a toy and it should stay where it’s at. The National Park Service posted on the Sleeping Bear Dunes Facebook page that there’s an ever-increasing phenomenon where people are building structures out of all the driftwood that has washed ashore from the recent high water and erosion events.

EMPIRE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO