Merry Christmas ya filthy animal! You could stay at the real Home Alone house for one night only

Stop what you’re doing; this is not a drill. People can now unleash their inner mischief maker at the original Home Alone house for one night only.

While the McCallisters are on vacation, big brother Buzz will open the doors to his childhood home in Chicago to one lucky family.

Following the release of the hotly anticipated holiday film Home Sweet Home Alone, now streaming on Disney+, Airbnb is giving people a chance to take a trip down memory lane with an unforgettable Christmas experience.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” says Buzz, “but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

The lucky foursome will rejoice in all things festive, with dazzling decor complete with a perfectly trimmed Christmas tree – that puts the one in Trafalgar Square to shame.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Home Alone if there weren’t any booby traps – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them. “We may all be older and wiser now, but we’re never too old for holiday hijinks,” Buzz said. “So this year, spend the holidays not-so-home-alone at my parents’ house.”

Those staying at the house will be able to wind down and watch the newly released Christmas film while indulging in ‘90s favourites such as Chicago’s finest pizza and Kraft’s microwavable Macaroni & Cheese.

You’ll also have the opportunity to meet with Buzz’s pet tarantula before spending time building a LEGO Home Alone set.

To honour the first-ever stay at the McCallister home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions and disabilities and chronic illness.

Booking opens on 7 Dec at 19:00 GMT.

You can find out more here.