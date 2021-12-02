ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Merry Christmas ya filthy animal! You could stay at the real Home Alone house for one night only

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Stop what you’re doing; this is not a drill. People can now unleash their inner mischief maker at the original Home Alone house for one night only.

While the McCallisters are on vacation, big brother Buzz will open the doors to his childhood home in Chicago to one lucky family.

Following the release of the hotly anticipated holiday film Home Sweet Home Alone, now streaming on Disney+, Airbnb is giving people a chance to take a trip down memory lane with an unforgettable Christmas experience.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” says Buzz, “but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdO8y_0dC6y1wh00
(Sarah Crowley)

The lucky foursome will rejoice in all things festive, with dazzling decor complete with a perfectly trimmed Christmas tree – that puts the one in Trafalgar Square to shame.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Home Alone if there weren’t any booby traps – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them. “We may all be older and wiser now, but we’re never too old for holiday hijinks,” Buzz said. “So this year, spend the holidays not-so-home-alone at my parents’ house.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHYue_0dC6y1wh00
(Sarah Crowley)

Those staying at the house will be able to wind down and watch the newly released Christmas film while indulging in ‘90s favourites such as Chicago’s finest pizza and Kraft’s microwavable Macaroni & Cheese.

You’ll also have the opportunity to meet with Buzz’s pet tarantula before spending time building a LEGO Home Alone set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3Irl_0dC6y1wh00
(Sarah Crowley)

To honour the first-ever stay at the McCallister home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions and disabilities and chronic illness.

Booking opens on 7 Dec at 19:00 GMT.

You can find out more here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
disneydining.com

Not a joke and kinda horrifying: Dolls in ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction have to have routine haircuts because their hair keeps growing

I know. I know. This post starts out sounding a bit like something from a Stephen King novel or a horror flick franchise. But alas, the chances are very good that you have been in the company of the terrifying dolls referenced here, as they are the ones inside the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disney World.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Mic

Walmart's cursing, cocaine-loving cactus toy is the perfect expression of our lives right now

There is an art to finding the right gift for someone you care about, especially in these trying times. What can possibly convey convivial holiday cheer while still acknowledging the major depressive episode we are collectively surviving? Well, this dancing cactus doll is certainly trying. At the press of a button, it does a succulent little sway and sings in Polish about how it’s depressed and wants blow. Yes, at this point in the pandemipocalypse, even our toys are sad and craving a little drug-induced euphoria.
SHOPPING
Collider

The Real 'Home Alone' House Is Now Available on Airbnb, And You Better Bring Change You Filthy Animal

It's December 1, so we think it's absolutely fine by now to say: Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals! And of course, cometh the season, cometh the seasonal movies: we all have our favorites, but near the top has to be the original Home Alone, the bonafide classic that made a twinkly Christmas star outta Macaulay Culkin. And if, as a kid, you ever held lofty ambitions of taking over the lavish McCallister residence for a night of junk food-fuelled debauchery, now's your chance, apropos of a special offer at AirBnB.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merry Christmas#Animals#Christmas Tree#Home Alone#Home Sweet Home#Axl#Kraft#Macaroni Cheese
mytjnow.com

Christmas movies to watch over winter break

As winter break is approaching quickly, many students are thinking ahead about the Christmas movies they will be watching with their time off. Fortunately, there seems to be an endless amount of Christmas movies to pick from when it comes to thinking about what to watch. “My favorite movie is...
MOVIES
New York Post

Woman shares viral hack for hanging Christmas tree lights

Unless you’re among those who’ve already had their Christmas tree up since late October, you’re yet to go through the nightmare of decorating it. Although seeing your festive tree spread the cosy Christmas feeling brings joy, having to untangle all the lights and then spend hours attempting to wrap them around the thing is beyond frustrating.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Indy100

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? – survey highlights a festive divide

People debate whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not as much as whether to have Brussels sprouts for Christmas dinner, a survey has found.The action film starring Hollywood star Bruce Willis was first released in 1988 but it still divides the country, as a YouGov poll found 47% of people questioned believe it is not a festive film, while 44% insist it is.The Oscar-nominated movie sees Willis as New York City police detective John McClane, who is caught up in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife for a Christmas Eve party.More...
MOVIES
People

Home Alone's Devin Ratray, A.K.A. 'Buzz,' to Host One-Night Airbnb Stay at Iconic Movie House

Some Home Alone fans are about to get the chance to embark on a suburban adventure of a lifetime. Devin Ratray — a.k.a. Buzz McCallister from the original 1990 film, its 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and the recently released Home Sweet Home Alone — is set to host one lucky group of up to four guests at the famous McCallister house in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

The house from 'Home Alone' will soon be available to rent for one night only

Calling all filthy animals: Airbnb is renting out the "Home Alone" house this month for one hijinks-filled night. The very same Chicago-area home that saw a young Macaulay Culkin get the better of the buffoonish Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern will be available for one overnight stay on Dec. 12. Oh, and it'll run you the same amount as a couple of pizzas — just $25.
CHICAGO, IL
CNET

The Home Alone house is on Airbnb for one night only this holiday season

Airbnb has listed the house from the original Home Alone movie for a one-night stay in December to celebrate the holidays. One group of people, Airbnb revealed Wednesday, will get the chance to sleep over in the iconic suburban Chicago house from the 1990 Christmas film, with Kevin's mean older brother Buzz McAllister hosting the stay.
MOVIES
Indy100

Indy100

134K+
Followers
7K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy