Firefighters respond to 2-alarm commercial, apartment building fire in Torrington

A two-alarm fire broke out at a commercial building that also houses residential apartments in Torrington, officials say.

The fire happened Thursday just after 12 a.m. at 24 East Main St.

It broke out on the second floor of the building.

The fire was contained to the first floor with smoke damage throughout the building and adjacent occupancies.

No injuries were reported.

The Torrington Fire Marshal's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.