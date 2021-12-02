ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Firefighters respond to 2-alarm commercial, apartment building fire in Torrington

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGNbv_0dC6xzLT00

A two-alarm fire broke out at a commercial building that also houses residential apartments in Torrington, officials say.

The fire happened Thursday just after 12 a.m. at 24 East Main St.

It broke out on the second floor of the building.

The fire was contained to the first floor with smoke damage throughout the building and adjacent occupancies.

No injuries were reported.

The Torrington Fire Marshal's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

