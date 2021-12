HOUSTON — A man died Saturday after being struck by a Houston Police Department vehicle that was involved in a chase, according to authorities. Police said they got a call just before 5 p.m. from a woman who said she was robbed at gunpoint at a business at 7510 Bellfort Avenue. She told police several young men stole her black Ford truck and her purse. A little while later, the same woman called police back and said her dealership was able to track her truck and told her it was at 3313 Tangerine Street.

