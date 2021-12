HICKORY, N.C. — If Dick Hewitt isn’t at the end seat at the bar of his cafe, his regulars notice. He’s there daily, on the same worn, black vinyl-covered stool, watching over staff and chatting with customers of Dick’s Cafe on North Main Avenue, right between Newton and Conover. If Hewitt’s seat is taken when he walks into the small dining room, customers move out of the seat just for him.

HICKORY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO