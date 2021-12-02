Welcome to MeTV!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2021-12-02

MeTV network is available locally on Yakima / Tri-Cities affiliate KVEW on channel 42.2. If this isn’t the way you watch, click here to see Where to Watch. When an employee of a diamond importing firm goes missing, Highway Patrol suspects foul play. 5:30am. Remind Me. Dragnet. The Big...

The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Can you tell the difference between Mama’s Family and The Carol Burnett Show?

The Harper family starred in sketches before getting a sitcom. Though they are now some of the best-known parts of The Carol Burnett Show, the iconic family sketches with Vicki Lawrence as a cranky southern mama always at odds with her daughter Eunice didn’t start until season seven, over halfway through the show’s run. Before the first sketch aired, the writers even had doubts about its prospects, especially having 20-something Lawrence play the mother.
wgnradio.com

Legendary actress Ruta Lee spills it all on Classic Hollywood in a new autobiography tell-all!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with legendary actress Ruta Lee. Starring in the classic movies “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” and “Witness for the Prosecution,” appearing in countless classic TV shows from The Lucy Show and Andy Griffith to Gomer Pyle and Twilight Zone as well as game shows from High Rollers to Hollywood Squares, Ruta’s career included work and experiences with Frank Sinatra, Lucy, Bette Davis, Johnny Carson, Fred Astaire and Marilyn Monroe. The list is endless. Detailed in her new tell-all autobiography “Consider Your Ass Kissed,” Ruta hides nothing about her work in Hollywood with the greatest stars of modern times. She’s funny, candid and open in the discussion. Oh, she also explains where the book title comes from. “Consider Your Ass Kissed” can be ordered at www.amazon.com.
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
Carol Burnett
In what decade were these Christmas movies first released?

Toward the end of the year, there’s nothing like a comfy couch, a hot mug of cocoa and your favorite holiday flick. Whether you like to rewatch a black and white classic or check out a movie with a modern spin, there is no shortage of Christmas movies to choose from.
Can you guess the TV show by the letter Y in its title?

The what? Y’s. The where? Here. The who? You. The when? Now. The why? Because it’s fun!. We’ve taken the letter Y from ten classic TV title sequences. Can you guess where each Y came from?. 3/10? What.. how…? That is beyond pitiful. 😖 The only two I was sure...
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
Essence

Tracey Mills, The Man Responsible For Taking Von Dutch And Ed Hardy Mainstream, Shares His Story

Having celebrities as friends and a natural eye for fashion landed Mills in circles with Kanye West, Anna Wintour, Carine Roitfield and Ricardo Tisci. Let’s take a trip down memory lane: It’s the early ‘00s and low rise jeans, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, cargo pants, flares and denim skirts are everywhere. Oh, and we can’t forget spray painted graphics. The origins of Y2K are forming and we’re excited about new episodes of MTV Cribs, Punk’d, Pimp My Ride, and BET’s 106 & Park countdown with AJ and Free. The ultimate accessories of the times are Blackberrys, Motorola Razrs and T-Mobile Sidekicks. However, there’s one accessory, not made for texting, fyi, that’s taking over the world by storm — ornate trucker hats crafted by the brand Von Dutch.
