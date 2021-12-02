Welcome to MeTV!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with legendary actress Ruta Lee. Starring in the classic movies “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” and “Witness for the Prosecution,” appearing in countless classic TV shows from The Lucy Show and Andy Griffith to Gomer Pyle and Twilight Zone as well as game shows from High Rollers to Hollywood Squares, Ruta’s career included work and experiences with Frank Sinatra, Lucy, Bette Davis, Johnny Carson, Fred Astaire and Marilyn Monroe. The list is endless. Detailed in her new tell-all autobiography “Consider Your Ass Kissed,” Ruta hides nothing about her work in Hollywood with the greatest stars of modern times. She’s funny, candid and open in the discussion. Oh, she also explains where the book title comes from. “Consider Your Ass Kissed” can be ordered at www.amazon.com.

