Finding the Halo Infinite KD tracker, or seeing your kill/death/assist ratio and your progress in the multiplayer is a tricky thing. Your progress and skill is an element of the game that's good to know when it comes to bragging rights or just basic self-improvement, but it's not easy to find your stats in the game and it's even less clear where you should be looking, meaning that most people can only check their K/D ratio in the most recent match they played. We'll show you if and where you can find a Halo Infinite KD tracker in our guide below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO