Wolftooth Channel Sabbathian Influence on Latest Single, “Ahab”

On his newest release, “Once Again,” bluegrass elder statesman Del McCoury leans into a swaggering, swinging, piano-led shuffle; blue as blue can get. “It’s the same night after night, heart broke on a stool under neon lights,” sings one of the most unique and recognizable voices in bluegrass music. “Once Again '' is the second single from McCoury’s upcoming album Almost Proud (McCoury Music), a blue-collar collection of songs that reflect McCoury’s self-image of a working man who chose music as his vocation. Almost Proud, out on February 18, 2022, is comprised of four songs about love lost, one love song that sounds like many others he's cut as a tribute to his wife of 57 years, Jean, two cheatin' songs, 2 drinkin' songs, one extolling the virtues of hard work, and one about a working-class hero standing up to big coal in the West Virginia of the early nineteen hundreds. Today, Relix premiered “Once Again.”Fans can give this beer-soaked blues tune a listen now at this link, pre-order or pre-save Almost Proud right here, and check out the previously released single, “Running Wild,” at this link.

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO