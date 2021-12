Take a longstanding housing shortage, mix in the many advantages of renting and spike it with a pandemic that has expanded the spatial boundaries of millions of people, and you get the burgeoning single-family rental (SFR) residential market. Inland Real Estate Acquisitions has found so much favor in the sector that it’s purchased approximately $2 billion in SFR assets across the country on behalf of Inland affiliate companies. GlobeSt.com reached out to Mark Cosenza, senior vice president of Inland Acquisitions, to discuss the sector’s many advantages and the company’s aggressive growth strategy.

