Coventry, CT

‘Shelter in place’ lifted in Coventry, person taken into custody

By Nadine Bourne, Kent Pierce
 3 days ago

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A shelter in place order on Main Street in Coventry has been lifted.

A police investigation closed the area of 1100 Main St. around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police told News 8 the initial call came from a distressed person in their vehicle. When the person wasn’t responding to police orders, the Regional Emergency Response Team was called to the scene.

The Capitol Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) responded to the scene to negotiate with the individual and was able to reach a peaceful conclusion.

The person was bought to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFzRD_0dC6w4Em00

Police say there wasn’t any danger to the public. When asked if there is any danger to the public, here’s what John Elsesser, Coventry’s town manager had to say:

“Anytime you have a distressed person, you have to always assume and take caution that it could escalate quickly. But right now, there’s not any danger, imminent danger. But we are always concerned about someone who is in mental distress, escalating quickly. And that is what we have to protect the public from.”

No additional information has been released at this time.

The video below is from a previous newscast on Dec. 2., 2021.

