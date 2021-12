Vancouver is located on the west coast of Canada and is the most populated city in British Columbia. It regularly appears on lists of the best cities in the world for livability and quality of life, and was the first city ranked in the top ten for ten consecutive years according to the Economist Intelligence Unit. However, this has also made Vancouver one of the most expensive cities in the world, often appearing along the likes of London, Hong Kong and San Francisco as one of the least-affordable cities on Earth.

