Five revealing quotes from Supreme Court abortion case

By John Kruzel, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

A tense Supreme Court hearing suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go.

