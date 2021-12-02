The Numbers Confirm It -- Disney Still Needs Theaters

All things considered, not everyone likes Disney’s Dark Age animated films. The Dark Age, also known as the Bronze Age, spans the years 1970-1988, the immediate period following Walt Disney’s death in 1966 and ending with the release of Oliver & Company (1988), which preceded The Little Mermaid (1989) and the start of the Disney Renaissance. This 18-year period was chaotic to say the least as the company struggled to find it’s footing after Walt’s death. With a stronger focus on other ventures such as the launch of Walt Disney World in 1971, the animation division fell by the wayside, and animators began to option and create more obscure stories to turn into movies. Of the 8 films comprising the Dark Age, the animation had a sketched, almost surreal-looking vibe in some instances, and the films themselves proved to be less whimsical and more serious. But with this in mind, the Dark Age has developed a large cult following over the years, including high praise from yours truly. So let’s take a look at each of these films to discover how indifference and reputation has led these Disney entries to be underrated and forgotten.

