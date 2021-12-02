ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley organization transforms another luxury home into a 'Christmas Idea House'

12news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tradition is in its 63rd year...

www.12news.com

12tomatoes.com

Grad Student Transforms Box Truck Into A Luxury Apartment

We love to see people who have managed to turn unorthodox locations into awesome living spaces. When the good folks at Tiny House Giant Journey took a moment to meet up with Jason Michael recently, they were stunned by what they found. Michael has come up with one of the more brilliant ideas that we have seen when it comes to these types of setups.
HOME & GARDEN
kmvt

Magic Valley railroaders to host Christmas open house this Saturday

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are hosting their annual Christmas Open House this Saturday. After taking a year off last year due to COVID-19, they are excited to welcome the community back to their shop once again. The trains and decorations are all decked out in...
FILER, ID
Beaumont Enterprise

The Stark House is transforming from the outside in

ORANGE — The scaffolding surrounding the W.H. Stark House symbolizes more than just a fresh coat of paint. It heralds in a change to the very process the house’s staff uses to teach visitors about the former occupants. “We'll be doing different things in the new year,” said interpretation and...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
countryliving.com

90+ Best Christmas Decoration Ideas for the Merriest Home on the Block

It's here: Our ultimate guide to the best Christmas decorating ideas! Deck the halls (and every single room in your house) with our best Christmas decorations. From tree decorations to outdoor Christmas decorations and even front door decorations, our tips and tricks will have you spreading cheer all the way through the holidays. Holiday home décor doesn't have to be expensive or time-intensive to make a big impact—in fact, it shouldn't. Instead, each of the ideas here makes use of small, affordable props, decorations, and furniture shifts so that you can build the winter wonderland you've always dreamed of without having to empty your wallet. And when it comes to color schemes, don't be afraid to stray past red and green!
HOME & GARDEN
thezoereport.com

30 Gift Ideas For Moms That Are As Thoughtful As They Are Luxurious

Whether your mom already has everything or you just really, really want to treat her this holiday season (or both), an expensive gift for your mom will definitely do the trick. But if you want to get her something that feels more luxurious and more special than, say, a typical cashmere scarf, you have to dig a little deeper. Look for presents that aren't just luxe, but are also made with care and precision, so they feel like one-of-a-kind.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
fourstateshomepage.com

Miss Daisy’s Home & Decor are having their Christmas Open House

At Miss Daisy’s, our goal is to help you create a beautiful life and home. We are a brick and mortar boutique located in Joplin, MO that sells everything from furniture and home decor to clothing and accessories. We also carry several different brands of chalk type paints and host several different classes and workshops to help you make your own custom decor. There is something for everyone and every occasion at Miss Daisy’s!
JOPLIN, MO
ABC4

Christmas miracle: Local organizations, businesses, neighbors renovate home for Utah family with young son in cancer treatment

(ABC4) – Three years ago, Darci Miller’s family began a home addition project. The seven-person household funded the renovation themselves, working on improvements when time and money allowed. But in October, the Miller’s ongoing plans were brought to a halt when their four-year-old son, Timmy, was diagnosed with cancer. Suddenly, most of the family’s resources […]
UTAH STATE
mountainliving.com

Find Family-Friendly Luxury at Montage Deer Valley

From a cookie and ornament decorating class to an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt, one luxury alpine resort welcomes travelers of all ages to experience all the winter wonder the west has to offer this holiday season. Montage Deer Valley, located across the Colorado-Utah border in Park City, is...
PARK CITY, UT
Family Handyman

10 Luxury Shower Design Ideas

Get inspired by these luxury showers from Instagram and turn your bathroom into a self-care oasis!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
gonomad.com

Christmas Ideas for Cooks and Lovers

Here is a great idea for a gift for a cook you love a personal cookbook filled with your favorite recipes and photos. Imagine having all of. your beloved recipes in one beautiful printed cookbook to take with you wherever you go. That would make a truly unique holiday gift for a traveler that would be remembered for a long time.
RECIPES

