Junction City, KS

Law enforcement using tracking software to tackle uptick in theft from vehicles

By James Ryan
 3 days ago

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department is using mapping software to tackle an uptick in theft from vehicles. In October, JCPD saw a 161 percent jump in theft from vehicles compared to October 2019.

Chief John Lamb said the department is using mapping software to plot the thefts and look for patterns, series, and trends.

“Time of day, day of the week, also on the mapping, we like to look for those clusters,” Lamb said. “We use that information to deploy our officers to make sure they are in the areas that we’re seeing specifically those times of days, days of the weeks.”

Lamb said they were able to use that mapping software to identify a cluster on Sunset Drive. From that information, he said they were able to make two arrests.

Although the thefts are happening across the city, Lamb said there is one thing that most of the thefts had in common.

“One thing we noticed is that 90-95 percent of the vehicles being broken into are left unlocked,” Lamb said. “We strongly encourage people to lock your cars, hide your valuables.”

Lamb said they have started to see thefts from vehicles drop after the two arrests, although they police a larger group is responsible for the uptick.

