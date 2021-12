The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to complete another major comeback and fell short in the fourth quarter in their loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Head coach Frank Vogel seemed optimistic their win over the Detroit Pistons was the momentum the Lakers needed to change their 2021-22 season, but unfortunately it did not show in the first quarter as the Lakers looked ill-prepared and quickly fell down 36-20 against the Knicks. Los Angeles actually fell behind by as many as 25 points before mounting their comeback over the course of the second and third quarters before cold shooting eventually took them out of the game.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO