Travel

Biden to announce new travel restrictions after omicron detected in U.S.

NBC News
 3 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 52

Susan Starr Shepperd
2d ago

He should have never opened the borders. stuff was slowing down. Now its here. theres no stopping it. He is just straight up bassakwards .

Lisa Sandmann
2d ago

Another day late dollar short decision by our current administration, most countries already had restrictions in place. Our countries answer was to be cautious. You people are not leaders, you are a joke.

Allen101
2d ago

He already done that as soon as they started talking about it.This rules are extra from the first set.

